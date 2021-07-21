What does the diffent keyways on timming chain do?

Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
109
10
28
40
San Antonio,Texas
Ok I have 2 cars so double the problems. Please bear with me. Id also like to add that I AM checking my replies so please bear with me if I take I while. So I bought a 92 mustang month ago. Changed coolant becuase looked brown.(burped engine)Car has stock temp gauge so hard for me to understand because it says NORMAL. Out of nowhere the car shot up. I was already running around 230 temp so It overheated. I bought new motorcraft pump,balancer,timming cover and heres where I mightve got carried away. I took off timming cover and decided to change chain. It has a cloyes 9 key chain .I "THINK" I REALLY DO THINK THAT THE SMALL sprocket was on the 0 keyway. I installed a comp cams set at 0 keyway put eveything back together. So I added coolant with huge funnel(to burp and add coolant)and it wouldnt stop bubbling. I just thought man this thing has lots of air. So went for a drive and I noticed lack of power big time.I know it has a aftermarket cam (not sure what cam)I also head a accsinal "pop" sound that one i think is the chain hitting/rubbing so took everything apart was very exaushted yesterday thinking im repairing somthing and just A terrible day. So when do you know to install on a avdance key way or retared key way? I really suspect blown head gasket but I was thinking that scince I did the chain I must have installed the small sprocket differnet from original postion. Or can a blown head gasket cause a big loss of power!Were talking like 50 or more I mean when I punched it before i took it apart it hauled now its like a sluggish old stock cammer.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,147
2,320
174
49
Marietta, Ga
You install an advance/retarded key timing chain according to what you want to do with your engine. Generally speaking, retarding it raises horsepower and advancing it raises torque. Here's a link to Summit racing to help explain:

Advancing / Retarding a Camshaft

help.summitracing.com help.summitracing.com

Next, if your coolant was brown, did you do a flush too? And, silly question I know, but did you check your oil as well? When you filled it was it on level ground or did you have the nose of the car in the air at all? I mean, gravity works and air will try to rise to the high point.

Next thing, I had a car that would run hot while in traffic, but going along at highway speeds it would be ok. By running hot I mean exactly as you described, it would get up to the 230ish mark and I'd park it until it cooled down. After chasing my tail trying to get it to cool, I later found that my timing was off by A LOT, although it ran fairly well. Long story short, have you checked and confirmed that your timing is good?

Another thing to think about if you have Trick Flow heads, they require a hole be drilled in certain blocks. Might this be the case with your car? I don't remember the years that that's required, but I do know it was earlier blocks. I have a set installed on a 68 302 block that needed drilled. If your block is original to your car you probably don't need to worry about that, but thought I'd throw it out there......
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
HemiRick

HemiRick

I'd be looking at jacking under the house
Jun 28, 2020
720
270
73
57
Memphis TN
see if you can tell looking closely at the old small gear which keyway it was using.....set the new one to that same degree, generally this is decided and checked while decreeing the cam.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
109
10
28
40
San Antonio,Texas
LILCBRA said:
You install an advance/retarded key timing chain according to what you want to do with your engine. Generally speaking, retarding it raises horsepower and advancing it raises torque. Here's a link to Summit racing to help explain:

Advancing / Retarding a Camshaft

help.summitracing.com help.summitracing.com

Next, if your coolant was brown, did you do a flush too? And, silly question I know, but did you check your oil as well? When you filled it was it on level ground or did you have the nose of the car in the air at all? I mean, gravity works and air will try to rise to the high point.

Next thing, I had a car that would run hot while in traffic, but going along at highway speeds it would be ok. By running hot I mean exactly as you described, it would get up to the 230ish mark and I'd park it until it cooled down. After chasing my tail trying to get it to cool, I later found that my timing was off by A LOT, although it ran fairly well. Long story short, have you checked and confirmed that your timing is good?

Another thing to think about if you have Trick Flow heads, they require a hole be drilled in certain blocks. Might this be the case with your car? I don't remember the years that that's required, but I do know it was earlier blocks. I have a set installed on a 68 302 block that needed drilled. If your block is original to your car you probably don't need to worry about that, but thought I'd throw it out there......
Click to expand...
Yes flushed water oil looks good . As for the timing it’s good no trick flow heads lol on the sprocket installing it advanced or retarded isn’t that the same as adjusting at the distributor? I’m not sure what can I’m running so if I advance or retared could that damage engine if I set to either setting other then 0?
 
Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
109
10
28
40
San Antonio,Texas
HemiRick said:
see if you can tell looking closely at the old small gear which keyway it was using.....set the new one to that same degree, generally this is decided and checked while decreeing the cam.
Click to expand...
Yea I looked really close let and yea you can kinda see where there is some wear and it appears to have been at the 0. I’m just tripping on the jetway sprocket thing setting that initially isn’t that equivalent to moving distributor around?
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,147
2,320
174
49
Marietta, Ga
Creomod said:
Yes flushed water oil looks good . As for the timing it’s good no trick flow heads lol on the sprocket installing it advanced or retarded isn’t that the same as adjusting at the distributor? I’m not sure what can I’m running so if I advance or retared could that damage engine if I set to either setting other then 0?
Click to expand...
No, advancing/retarding the cam relates to valve timing, not ignition timing. Those are separate events. If you advance the valve timing, it is possible to cause engine damage. Depending on the cam specs, it could cause piston and valve interference.

Having said that though, if you didn't re-time the engine after changing the timing chain, it is possible that the timing isn't correct any longer since the distributor is driven by the cam.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
109
10
28
40
San Antonio,Texas
LILCBRA said:
No, advancing/retarding the cam relates to valve timing, not ignition timing. Those are separate events. If you advance the valve timing, it is possible to cause engine damage. Depending on the cam specs, it could cause piston and valve interference.

Having said that though, if you didn't re-time the engine after changing the timing chain, it is possible that the timing isn't correct any longer since the distributor is driven by the cam.
Click to expand...
Damn ok that’s deep I haven’t dealt with cam swap so I’ve read that but ok brother what would I need to do to find out? Can I get any info off the cam if I take off the cam plate? And can a blown head gasket cause me to loose that much power? I appreciate that brother
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,147
2,320
174
49
Marietta, Ga
It depends on the head gasket failure. If it was bad enough to cause a loss of compression I'd think it would definitely be noticeable that it was blown if you can't see any evidence of oil and water mix, but I could be wrong. I've honestly never had a head gasket blow on any of my cars. :shrug:

As for cam info, it's possible to find stampings on the end of the cam to be able to identify it, but I can't say for certain. The only way to find out for your specific cam is to pull the retainer off and look. I can't remember where the Ford letter cams are stamped, but I think it's on the far end so it wouldn't be visible if that's what it is. Another manufacturer might do something differently OR they may not mark it at all. I guess what I'm trying to say is that it's a crap shoot.
 
Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
109
10
28
40
San Antonio,Texas
LILCBRA said:
It depends on the head gasket failure. If it was bad enough to cause a loss of compression I'd think it would definitely be noticeable that it was blown if you can't see any evidence of oil and water mix, but I could be wrong. I've honestly never had a head gasket blow on any of my cars. :shrug:

As for cam info, it's possible to find stampings on the end of the cam to be able to identify it, but I can't say for certain. The only way to find out for your specific cam is to pull the retainer off and look. I can't remember where the Ford letter cams are stamped, but I think it's on the far end so it wouldn't be visible if that's what it is. Another manufacturer might do something differently OR they may not mark it at all. I guess what I'm trying to say is that it's a crap shoot.
Click to expand...
Thank you brother I was reading it says I can use a gauge at the pushrod end of the rocker to check lift . As for the gasket thing I will tell you as I put coolant I was burping engine and it never stopped bubbling and it’s like big bubbles I’m assuming big break. Oil appears to be right it’s the coolant that is brown it also steams with red cap off
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Engine What to do now?
Replies
1
Views
275
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
bchampion
'68 Cooling System Problem
Replies
1
Views
201
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
bchampion
bchampion
C
Help cooling issues urgent!
Replies
17
Views
495
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
M
Tune up and cel code questions
Replies
2
Views
536
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
Reddevil91
This is my buddies ride, what could this knock be?
Replies
17
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
Top Bottom