What does the diffent keyways on timming chain do?

You install an advance/retarded key timing chain according to what you want to do with your engine. Generally speaking, retarding it raises horsepower and advancing it raises torque. Here's a link to Summit racing to help explain:Next, if your coolant was brown, did you do a flush too? And, silly question I know, but did you check your oil as well? When you filled it was it on level ground or did you have the nose of the car in the air at all? I mean, gravity works and air will try to rise to the high point.Next thing, I had a car that would run hot while in traffic, but going along at highway speeds it would be ok. By running hot I mean exactly as you described, it would get up to the 230ish mark and I'd park it until it cooled down. After chasing my tail trying to get it to cool, I later found that my timing was off by A LOT, although it ran fairly well. Long story short, have you checked and confirmed that your timing is good?Another thing to think about if you have Trick Flow heads, they require a hole be drilled in certain blocks. Might this be the case with your car? I don't remember the years that that's required, but I do know it was earlier blocks. I have a set installed on a 68 302 block that needed drilled. If your block is original to your car you probably don't need to worry about that, but thought I'd throw it out there......