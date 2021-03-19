What does the pcv baffle plate look like?

N

NathanFreeman96

New Member
Mar 15, 2021
4
0
1
24
Jeffersonville,IN
I am currently installing the pcv valve system on my 95 mustang GT(PCV Valve, grommet, hose, and screen) as the previous owners plugged the entire system. It also has the Edelbrock performer intake manifold (3820). I've been doing some research and came across that a pcv baffle plate has to be installed before bolting to the engine. I'm questioning 2 things, what does the baffle plate look like and would I have to take the intake manifold off to check and put the pcv filter in
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
PCV filter fitment issues
Replies
3
Views
86
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
NathanFreeman96
N
L
Please help
Replies
11
Views
735
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
Charlie Cheap
C
D
Engine Oil in Intake, normal?
Replies
15
Views
970
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
08GT500
08GT500
B
Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold
Replies
6
Views
808
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
R
Fox Closed PCV System, Dual Valve Catch Can
Replies
2
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
RTW0223
R
Top Bottom