What does the pcv baffle plate look like?

I am currently installing the pcv valve system on my 95 mustang GT(PCV Valve, grommet, hose, and screen) as the previous owners plugged the entire system. It also has the Edelbrock performer intake manifold (3820). I've been doing some research and came across that a pcv baffle plate has to be installed before bolting to the engine. I'm questioning 2 things, what does the baffle plate look like and would I have to take the intake manifold off to check and put the pcv filter in