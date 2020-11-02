What else to replace when doing clutch job?

N

nashvillebill

New Member
Nov 2, 2020
1
0
1
72
Nashville, TN
I have a '99 GT (160,000 miles) with a five speed and I'm about to replace the clutch. I was thinking that I should probably replace the rear crank seal when I had the tranny out, but what else should I replace? Are there trans bearings that wear out at this mileage? Is the oil pan gasket easier to replace when the trans is out?

Thanks for your suggestions, from your experience.

Bill
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
1996 Saleen Starting Issues Help Please
Replies
3
Views
225
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
psurges1981
P
H
Flywheel Oil leak
Replies
9
Views
487
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Hybrid707
H
J
Drivetrain Help with Check Engine Light after Transmission Swap - 1990 Mustang LX 5.0
Replies
99
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jglass3
J
H
Clutch chirping/knocking??
Replies
17
Views
997
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
I
Progress Thread Exorcising a '76 Coupe
Replies
10
Views
503
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
Top Bottom