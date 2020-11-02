What else to replace when doing clutch job?

nashvillebill
New Member
-
- Nov 2, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 72
I have a '99 GT (160,000 miles) with a five speed and I'm about to replace the clutch. I was thinking that I should probably replace the rear crank seal when I had the tranny out, but what else should I replace? Are there trans bearings that wear out at this mileage? Is the oil pan gasket easier to replace when the trans is out?
Thanks for your suggestions, from your experience.
Bill
Thanks for your suggestions, from your experience.
Bill