What Fluid In 2014 Mt-82 Transmission??

CoosawJack

CoosawJack

Feb 11, 2016
What fluid did the factory use in these transmissions??
People complained about "Notchy Shifting" since 2011 and mine is notchy when I first start it in 50* weather but smooths out within a few miles!!
Should I drain it and refill with "DTC" fluid and add the "XL-18" additive??:shrug:
Thanks in advance!!:nice:
 

dusman

dusman

Jul 20, 2008
I think the XL-18 just helps with transmission breakin. Many have said it heelps but only temporarily. I switched out my fluid to Redline which improved things. Others have used other brands and have had success. I would avoid second gear shifts when it's very ccold out until you drive awhile. After things warm up I find the transmission likes 3k rpm and above shifts. The 5.0 likes rpm's.
 
CoosawJack

CoosawJack

Feb 11, 2016
Thanks "dusman".....I just looked at the owner's manual and it says 150,000 miles change for the MT-82.......sounds nuts!!:eek:
Which Redline fluid did you use??
 
dgc333

Dec 7, 2014
I switched to Royal Purple SyncroMax in my 15 and it made a very noticeable improvement.

Dave
 
CoosawJack

CoosawJack

Feb 11, 2016
dgc333 said:
I switched to Royal Purple SyncroMax in my 15 and it made a very noticeable improvement.

Dave
Thanks Dave.......I will probably go the same way but it shifts amazingly well with the MGW shifter I just installed today!!:nice:
 
CoosawJack

CoosawJack

Feb 11, 2016
SpartaPerformance said:
Dual Clutch Transmission Fluid, Motorcraft P/N XT-11-QDC or
equivalent meeting Ford spec. WSS-M2C200-D2. For total fluid
change add 27 mL of XL-18, MT-82 Transmission Additive
I assume the factory filled my 2014 with the DTC fluid but would you know if the XL-18 was added at the factory??
 
TT5.0ca

Apr 13, 2002
It was and if it smooths out in a couple miles I'd just leave it. DTC's pretty good. Address the shifter quality issues first. If I had to recommend another fluid, I'd use Redline MTF. I tried several and this was the best combination on my last car, over the Ford QS, that came in my car. When the trans failed on its own and Ford rebuilt it, it got DTC and I just left it in. That stuff was relatively good in low temps and held up to two years of subsequent drag racing on slicks just fine.
 
CoosawJack

CoosawJack

Feb 11, 2016
I installed the MGW shifter yesterday and.......WOW......WHAT A DIFFERENCE!!:nice: Rock solid shifts and it is a BUNCH quieter than the OEM one!!:cheers:
 
DC_Dave

Oct 6, 2009
Wanted to resurrect this thread to help anyone else considering fluids. I tried Redline DCTF in my '12 v6 MT-82 at 55k. Seemed to shift easier/quicker, but it was grinding 2nd and 3rd gears when cold (starting at 50F or so).

Just now, at 70K I swapped fluid back to XT-11-QDC with a bottle of xl-18 (shake well!). Seems to have fixed the problem.
 
Top Bottom