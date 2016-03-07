What Fluid In 2014 Mt-82 Transmission??

CoosawJack
What fluid did the factory use in these transmissions??
People complained about "Notchy Shifting" since 2011 and mine is notchy when I first start it in 50* weather but smooths out within a few miles!!
Should I drain it and refill with "DTC" fluid and add the "XL-18" additive??
Thanks in advance!!
