What front strut/shock to use with 200lb coil-over kit 91GT

So I did search and came up with a 1001 different answers. I have a 12 inch 200-lb spring rate coil-over kit I bought from summit and Im wanting to upgrade the front shock to go with it. I currently have aftermarket lower control arms and I don't remember the brand, but with a bump steer kit and everything else is still stock . This is mainly a weekend street car and sometimes a 30-mile trip to work on the highway car. There has been a few pounds shaved off the front with heads and such but not much added. The car did come with cheap KYB shocks and I went ahead and tried the coil over kit with them and it works but rides a little rough. I know Blisteins are the possible favorites but Im wanting to stay around the $300 range if possible.