My 2019 Mustang GT premium has been in the shop for a week and a half. They have a "hotline" out to higher ups at ford which makes me think they have no idea what is wrong with the car and are waiting for "ford" to tell them what to do. I have had a loaner the entire time. What happens if its there for a month, or longer?? I just pay the price of my Mustang while driving a fusion loaner? Does not really seem fair...