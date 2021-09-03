What harness is this?

Hi guys,
My 91 coupe has been stores for ages and I'm finally going to get it back on the road. Before I stores it someone tried to steal it but fortunately the battery was dead and so it wouldn't start. Anyways, I replaced the steering column because the thief broke the lock cylinder. It's been so let ng that I cannot recall what this harness is for and where it plugs in. Also, how many bolts hold the metal part that goes behind the knee bolster pad? It has sox holes but I'm thinking the three bottom ones are also common to the bolster pad. Thanks on advance for the help!

Thanks on advance for the help.
 

On the AOD cars, it connects to the shifter lock solenoid to prevent the trans from shifting out of P unless your foot was on the brake. This started in 1990
 
Mustang5L5 said:
On the AOD cars, it connects to the shifter lock solenoid to prevent the trans from shifting out of P unless your foot was on the brake. This started in 1990
Click to expand...
Thanks! I swapped to a manual years ago so that explains why it's not hooked up. Now I just need to figure out why my airbag light is flashing.
 
