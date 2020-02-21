Engine What in the world is this hole?

Tango_Yankee

Nov 4, 2018
Fredericksburg Virginia
Alright, so long story short, I bought a block second hand after I ventilated my last one at VIR. I'm on the process of putting everything back together and found this hole on the driver's side, circled in green. Its stripped out and I'm pretty sure I'll have to drill and tap it to stick a new bolt in. But what is it exactly? I figured it was a coolant drain, but I thought the hole I circled in orange was the coolant drain on the driver's side. All the pictures of blocks I have seen so far dont have this hole. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks!
20200221_212413.jpg
 

