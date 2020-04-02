What intake is best for me?

M

Major4498

New Member
Apr 1, 2020
1
0
0
21
Tulsa, OK
I currently have a Fitech efi setup, but I am wanting to get rid of it and go back to a true efi system with fuel rails, etc...What do you guys recommend? Looking for something that isn't too expensive, but will be a performer. I have pulled many gt40 intakes from salvage yards so I know that is always an option.

My current setup:

331cui stroker
Anderson N-91 Cam
Edelbrock RPM Air Gap
Ported Trick Flow Twisted Wedge heads

My grandfather built the engine and I remember him saying the compression was close to 11.5:1 compression. He has recently passed away so I am not too sure on what the internals actually are.

Any help is much appreciated!

pics have been posted just in case something grabs your eyes for recommendation and also some attention lol
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Whats the best intake for me? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
S Best dual plane intake for small block Windsor Other Auto Tech 19
silverlx50 Engine What is the best way to lift lower intake off? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
I Needed best 4.6 intake manifold for 97 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
markinms Engine Best way to clean a GT40 Intake (very greasy/dirty)? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
Whats the best intake for me?
Best dual plane intake for small block Windsor
Engine What is the best way to lift lower intake off?
Needed best 4.6 intake manifold for 97 GT
Engine Best way to clean a GT40 Intake (very greasy/dirty)?
Top Bottom