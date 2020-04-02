What intake is best for me?

I currently have a Fitech efi setup, but I am wanting to get rid of it and go back to a true efi system with fuel rails, etc...What do you guys recommend? Looking for something that isn't too expensive, but will be a performer. I have pulled many gt40 intakes from salvage yards so I know that is always an option.



My current setup:



331cui stroker

Anderson N-91 Cam

Edelbrock RPM Air Gap

Ported Trick Flow Twisted Wedge heads



My grandfather built the engine and I remember him saying the compression was close to 11.5:1 compression. He has recently passed away so I am not too sure on what the internals actually are.



Any help is much appreciated!



pics have been posted just in case something grabs your eyes for recommendation and also some attention lol