Sonic said: A dummy question should i take out all engine ? thanks for quick answer. It is not easy to find used parts and new parts are expensive.A dummy question should i take out all engine ? Click to expand...

No, you can keep the engine in the car. You will just have to remove the Upper intake (and everything attached), distributor, upper coolant hose, disconnect fuel lines and rails, ect to get to it. I'll see if I can find a good write up for you.Your best bet is probably ebay for a replacement lower, or a used parts vendor. I see the foxbody lower intakes going for 60-70 USD, it's the shipping that will probably be the most expensive.