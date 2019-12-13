Electrical What is this connector

Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
974
699
103
Long Island, NY
Trying to find out what this connector is for. When I pulled my carpet out, it was already disconnected. My car is an aero conversion, and the only thing I found calling out these colors had to do with lighting. Maybe going from four eye to aero didn’t need this anymore?
One side is blue/red and one black
The other side is brown/ light blue and two black.

FCD043BF-CC2D-444E-8793-10A5CD40867E.png
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
974
699
103
Long Island, NY
Found it under carpet when I pulled interior out. One side goes up under the dash, and the other off the harness that goes to the e-brake.
image.jpg
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
974
699
103
Long Island, NY
I found out that connector was the door chime. Key in, door open..... ding...ding..... ding....ding. I found out real fast why it was unplugged.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Gs87GT Electrical 1987 GT Hazard switch connector Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
D Connector Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
M Unknown connector 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
X Alternator\connector question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
V Electrical Can someone tell me the name of this connector Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Electrical 1987 GT Hazard switch connector
Connector Question
Unknown connector
Alternator\connector question
Electrical Can someone tell me the name of this connector
Top Bottom