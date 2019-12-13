Rdub6
Mustang Master
-
- Dec 29, 2017
-
- 974
-
- 699
-
- 103
Trying to find out what this connector is for. When I pulled my carpet out, it was already disconnected. My car is an aero conversion, and the only thing I found calling out these colors had to do with lighting. Maybe going from four eye to aero didn’t need this anymore?
One side is blue/red and one black
The other side is brown/ light blue and two black.
One side is blue/red and one black
The other side is brown/ light blue and two black.