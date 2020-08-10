What is this thing?

rep1969

New Member
Oct 20, 2005
What is this thing? It attaches behind the TPS sensor. It is hard to see in the pics but it ha a red and green light on the back. Thanks.

20200810_015638.jpg
20200810_015644.jpg
 

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
There were throttle response enhancer Or TPS signal smoothing gadgets on the market. If there is no part number on it and no maker’s mark, that’s my wild guess.
 
