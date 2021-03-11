What is this thing?

O

opihinalu

New Member
Feb 10, 2021
What are these things? Sorry for the vague question I don't know much about cars. As you can see the first image is right above the place where you add oil. The second image is on the passenger side in the very top closest to the window. The mysterious item in the second image seems to be broken on the inside if you look at it from the front.

Random question as well, I recently purchased a charcoal canister and the stuff you need to install it but I don't understand, do the 2 big holes on top of the charcoal canister have any kind of line supposed to be running off of it? Or are they supposed to be left open? Is it only the two smaller holes that are meant to have lines? Apologies for the naivety.
IMG_3410.JPG
IMG_3407.JPG
 

HemiRick

HemiRick

Active Member
Jun 28, 2020
The 1st plug prob goes to some emissions stuff that was on the pass inner fender down by the vacuum res., there's another right next to it that goes to the temp sensor for the EFI.

The 2nd gizmo is also related to the smog pump I think.
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
opihinalu said:
What are these things? Sorry for the vague question I don't know much about cars. As you can see the first image is right above the place where you add oil. The second image is on the passenger side in the very top closest to the window. The mysterious item in the second image seems to be broken on the inside if you look at it from the front.

Random question as well, I recently purchased a charcoal canister and the stuff you need to install it but I don't understand, do the 2 big holes on top of the charcoal canister have any kind of line supposed to be running off of it? Or are they supposed to be left open? Is it only the two smaller holes that are meant to have lines? Apologies for the naivety.
IMG_3410.JPG
IMG_3407.JPG
As far as the charcoal canister, there should be two plastic caps on the large holes. (Check pictures online and you’ll see what I mean) The small ones are for a vacuum line to the intake, and the other runs to the fuel tank.
I’ll have to check on my car to see where that plug goes, cause I can’t remember :poo:, and I agree with HemiRick.... the other is part of the smog pump system (if it’s even still on the car.
What year car is it?
 
O

opihinalu

New Member
Feb 10, 2021
Rdub6 said:
As far as the charcoal canister, there should be two plastic caps on the large holes. (Check pictures online and you’ll see what I mean) The small ones are for a vacuum line to the intake, and the other runs to the fuel tank.
I’ll have to check on my car to see where that plug goes, cause I can’t remember :poo:, and I agree with HemiRick.... the other is part of the smog pump system (if it’s even still on the car.
What year car is it?
2 plastic caps? I ordered a brand new one from late model restoration because the previous owner took it out and it didn't come with 2 plastic caps...? Its a 1986. Thanks for the help.
 
foxbodybill89

foxbodybill89

Member
Jan 19, 2020
Someone removed/disabled emissions equipment on your car. The first pic is the plug for the charcoal canister purge solenoid, which makes sense if your canister is also missing. You need the harness and solenoid and probably all the lines too. The second pic is the EGR control solenoid, I can see the EGR coolant lines and vac line to the valve are all capped, so that's disabled. It's probably also leaking vacuum through that broken part. Can't see really well in the second pic but looks like all the smog equipment is also gone. I'd get that EGR and canister hooked back up, forget about the smog if it's gone.
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
opihinalu said:
2 plastic caps? I ordered a brand new one from late model restoration because the previous owner took it out and it didn't come with 2 plastic caps...? Its a 1986. Thanks for the help.
Here’s what my canister looks like.
86125386-5355-4E47-A11C-0218631C5816.png



Maybe it’s just a different design. If it brand new, I’d say your fine. Now that foxbodybill89 has mentioned it, the wires to the canister do come from over there on mine (86 also). Id hop on eBay and see if you can find the harness...... or maybe somebody is reproducing new ones?

You’ll probably find a vacuum port plugged on the underside of your intake facing the front of the car, where the vacuum line from canister goes to.
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
Take a look under the car too. You should have the two fuel lines, a brake line, and the vent line for between the tank and canister. If that isn’t there, you’ll have to figure that out as well.
 
O

opihinalu

New Member
Feb 10, 2021
foxbodybill89 said:
Someone removed/disabled emissions equipment on your car. The first pic is the plug for the charcoal canister purge solenoid, which makes sense if your canister is also missing. You need the harness and solenoid and probably all the lines too. The second pic is the EGR control solenoid, I can see the EGR coolant lines and vac line to the valve are all capped, so that's disabled. It's probably also leaking vacuum through that broken part. Can't see really well in the second pic but looks like all the smog equipment is also gone. I'd get that EGR and canister hooked back up, forget about the smog if it's gone.
Thats a real pain. As I said before I really don't know anything about cars.

I found the harness you were talking about on LMR and Ron Francis but they both are marked as 1987-1998. Will that still fit a 1986? I don't see anything for my year.

The plug in the first pic should go into this, correct?
lmr.com

Motorcraft Mustang Canister Purge Valve (84-98) 4.6/5.0 CX1158

Need a new 1984-1998 Mustang canister purge valve? LMR has you covered with this direct replacement!
lmr.com lmr.com

I bought this along with the charcoal canister so I should have all the necessary lines correct?
lmr.com

Mustang Fuel Vapor System Repair Kit (84-93) - LMR.com

Replace and restore your brittle, dry rotted fuel vapor system components in your 84-93 Fox Mustang with this kit from LMR!
lmr.com lmr.com

I will look into the EGR, hopefully I can figure that out.

Thanks for your help.
 
O

opihinalu

New Member
Feb 10, 2021
Rdub6 said:
Here’s what my canister looks like.
86125386-5355-4E47-A11C-0218631C5816.png



Maybe it’s just a different design. If it brand new, I’d say your fine. Now that foxbodybill89 has mentioned it, the wires to the canister do come from over there on mine (86 also). Id hop on eBay and see if you can find the harness...... or maybe somebody is reproducing new ones?

You’ll probably find a vacuum port plugged on the underside of your intake facing the front of the car, where the vacuum line from canister goes to.
Yeah this is the one I have, hopefully is correct.
lmr.com

Motorcraft Mustang Charcoal Vapor Canister (79-95) CX741

Replace your malfunctioning 1979-1995 Mustang charcoal vapor canister with this brand new direct replacement canister!
lmr.com lmr.com

Also I will look for the plugged off area thanks.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
You will have to find those two caps that cover the large holes, most fords in the 80's and 90's have them, you may be able to buy them but they were the same on most fords of that era.
 
91AOD5.0LX

91AOD5.0LX

Member
Feb 20, 2021
FoxResto has the caps you need for the charcoal canister . They are 10 bucks each. You need 2.
Part 4879006. Fits 1979-93
 

  • Like
Reactions: opihinalu and Rdub6
91AOD5.0LX

91AOD5.0LX

Member
Feb 20, 2021
Rdub6 said:
I find it hard to believe that LMR sells the canister without caps.
At least somebody has them.
It’s strange indeed. I needed 1 myself and the only place I could find them was at foxresto and eBay. Although 10 bucks a pop on fox resto is a bit pricey for a small plastic cap the eBay people were asking even more and they were used. The shipping fees make it even more expensive so better off buying up to 35 bucks of items to get the free shipping and at least you get an extra part or two instead of paying about 15 bucks alone for a plastic cap. I make a list of things needed and buy when enough to beat the shipping. Online coupon codes help also. Anyway, you all know the deal. Never ending treasure hunt for parts. Lol
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
91AOD5.0LX said:
It’s strange indeed. I needed 1 myself and the only place I could find them was at foxresto and eBay. Although 10 bucks a pop on fox resto is a bit pricey for a small plastic cap the eBay people were asking even more and they were used. The shipping fees make it even more expensive so better off buying up to 35 bucks of items to get the free shipping and at least you get an extra part or two instead of paying about 15 bucks alone for a plastic cap. I make a list of things needed and buy when enough to beat the shipping. Online coupon codes help also. Anyway, you all know the deal. Never ending treasure hunt for parts. Lol
I do the same with LMR. I always try to avoid the shipping charges!
 
John Bzstang

John Bzstang

Member
Dec 9, 2020
the first plug you showed should have the other end setting behind you alternator or hanging by you thermostat. I just had my intakes changed out and they forgot to plug mine back in and it was hiding by my thermostat that's how i know
 

