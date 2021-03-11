What is this thing?

What are these things? Sorry for the vague question I don't know much about cars. As you can see the first image is right above the place where you add oil. The second image is on the passenger side in the very top closest to the window. The mysterious item in the second image seems to be broken on the inside if you look at it from the front.Random question as well, I recently purchased a charcoal canister and the stuff you need to install it but I don't understand, do the 2 big holes on top of the charcoal canister have any kind of line supposed to be running off of it? Or are they supposed to be left open? Is it only the two smaller holes that are meant to have lines? Apologies for the naivety.