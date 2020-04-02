What is this ????

89 mustang recently figuring out my blinker problem after changing steering column.i seen this under dash on driver side if it touches metal it sparks. I was thinking it's from an alarm? Second question about blinkers emergency flashers work changed out relay just incase nothing there is one behind fuse box plugged into back of it then a lil farther in dash I seen the other relay which also was good I am waiting for my multi function switch behind radio could that cause blinkers not to work.i was told it was for cruise control and horn?