What is this?

May 18, 2020
If anyones got a 86 or similar year GT with the kit removed please let me know if this stuff in pictures is there. If not I'm assuming someone tried to repair rust with new body panels and they did this for gaps. I say that because this mess is right up near the front of rear fender well and rear of rocker panel where they meet it fills the gap and its very strongly bonded. Painted factory colour and follows the fender lines pretty well on both sides can see if pic from inside wheel well it flows right into the fender coating? So idk if im about to open up a whole new can of worms here or maybe just got car from a messy day at ford lol. Had car for while but assumed being it was gt the kit would cover that and it was factory so brushed it off. But now I'm a little skeptical... I'll be knocking these down/sanding them no matter what but, I got to know.
 

It wouldn't be the first time a Ford employee got a little heavy with the seam sealer. If you don't see any Bondo or signs that it was repainted, that's what I'd chalk it up to.
 
It wouldn't be the first time a Ford employee got a little heavy with the seam sealer. If you don't see any Bondo or signs that it was repainted, that's what I'd chalk it up to.
True it does definitely seem more like seem sealer then bondo. I have had my fair share of bondo repair special cars lol. Bondo doesnt hold up the way this stuff does. I'll find out when I sand it down though ill be doing that this summer before a repaint. If its falls out exposing a rot hole guess I'll know lol. Just easy to get scared with all the bondo specials i have owned lol. Usually they are very obvious still rotting through. Thank you for the reply though good to know they do that sometimes guess i got to remember they did more stuff by hand back then so its probably on the thicker side at times.
 
