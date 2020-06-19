What is this?

If anyones got a 86 or similar year GT with the kit removed please let me know if this stuff in pictures is there. If not I'm assuming someone tried to repair rust with new body panels and they did this for gaps. I say that because this mess is right up near the front of rear fender well and rear of rocker panel where they meet it fills the gap and its very strongly bonded. Painted factory colour and follows the fender lines pretty well on both sides can see if pic from inside wheel well it flows right into the fender coating? So idk if im about to open up a whole new can of worms here or maybe just got car from a messy day at ford lol. Had car for while but assumed being it was gt the kit would cover that and it was factory so brushed it off. But now I'm a little skeptical... I'll be knocking these down/sanding them no matter what but, I got to know.