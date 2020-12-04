What motor to drop in my 95 gt

9

95SlammedGT

Member
Dec 4, 2020
2
1
13
33
Sacramento
What's up everybody. I need some guidance on what motor to drop in my 95 gt. I want an upgrade and I don't have the time to rebuild It the way I would like so what's my best/cheapest option. Keeping the tranny I was thinking a 95 cobra motor. Would that be worth it? What else would I need to make that happen? Ecu? callings these places that pull low mileage motors from wrecked cars and it sounds like I can get a replacement for budget.hiw do I know I'm getting the low mileage they claim? What about a semi built remanufactured long block. Those are reasonably priced on ebay??? Can't afford extravagant but a good platform for engine mods in the future. Not rich not a race car just my slammed out convertible need a beating heart
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,903
5,826
193
polk county florida
I would go with a remanufactured engine, whether push rod 5.0 or a 4.6 aluminium engine, some of those can be had used in good shape, they came in other fords/Lincoln,
Depends on your budget.
This is just my opinion and only my opinion.
 
