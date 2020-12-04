What's up everybody. I need some guidance on what motor to drop in my 95 gt. I want an upgrade and I don't have the time to rebuild It the way I would like so what's my best/cheapest option. Keeping the tranny I was thinking a 95 cobra motor. Would that be worth it? What else would I need to make that happen? Ecu? callings these places that pull low mileage motors from wrecked cars and it sounds like I can get a replacement for budget.hiw do I know I'm getting the low mileage they claim? What about a semi built remanufactured long block. Those are reasonably priced on ebay??? Can't afford extravagant but a good platform for engine mods in the future. Not rich not a race car just my slammed out convertible need a beating heart