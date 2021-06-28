What??? Mustang Hood Insulator

FortySix&2
Member
-
- Oct 24, 2001
-
- 56
-
- 15
-
- 18
So I think I need to give up any hope of tracking OEM hood insulation. One new-old-stock piece just sold on eBay for $1,027.00. Can't justify spending that much when I could spend it on actual parts to improve the car's performance.
Still crossing fingers for someone to re-manufacturered a factory style one. I don't even care if they skip the running horse.
Still crossing fingers for someone to re-manufacturered a factory style one. I don't even care if they skip the running horse.