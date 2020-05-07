So I picked up a 347 short block from a buddy for 1k only put 2k miles on it. My major questions are Am pretty sure am gonna have to upgrade to a 70mm throttle body and bigger Maf along with am assuming 24lb injectors and not sure about the fuel rails or pump? What else would I have to upgrade to get this thing going with out it crapping out on me? Mine is currently 302 pretty much stock including heads any help would be awesome also its aod