What oil for a 1965 289

This is a hot topic in another car group I belong in. If you have a flat tappet cam (stock style lifters, not mushroom or roller), you need an oil that is not made to be friendly to today’s catalytic converters. Without going into zinc and moly content and an insider’s thesis length paper about the best oil is actually a certain spec diesel engine oil,, Valvoline VR-1 in your desired thickness will do the job well. Skip the Zinc additives as too much of a good thing is not good either.

I bet 10w30 or 40 is what the car was designed for.