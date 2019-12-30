What price can you afford for a mustang starter ? $40 or $400

For my experience,a cheap aftermarket starter replacement got from Hex auto parts is enough.
I got a used 04 ford mustang with 4.6L engine two years ago and replaced a new mustang starter replacement after 75,000 miles.
Not sure it was in Oct or Nov of this year.After installed and grind noise is no longer present and starts like a brand new car.
It's has been six months and working very well.Also,great prices compared to places like AutoZone.
Have you ever bought a more expensive element starter and how long does it last ?
Thank you for your sharing.
 

