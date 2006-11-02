What psi for nitto drag radials

W

WhiteTrashGT

New Member
Oct 26, 2006
3
0
0
i daily mine on 20psi, and the first set last me about 8 months. I dont do a lot of burnouts though.
 
The Green GT

The Green GT

No 13 year olds are safe around me.
10 Year Member
Jan 8, 2006
1,269
19
99
Louisiana
WhiteTrashGT said:
i daily mine on 20psi, and the first set last me about 8 months. I dont do a lot of burnouts though.
Click to expand...
Thats too low for daily driving. Put them at 30-35 and you will see more life. Put them at 20 for the track.

And im looking into getting soem 17's to throw those M/T's on. :)
 
rio95

rio95

Member
Nov 18, 2003
829
0
17
Grand Rapids, MI
millhouse said:
If you run them any higher than 25 your tread will prematurely wear in the center section of the tire. Keep them between 20-25 for daily driving and lower em down to 15-20 for track duty.
Click to expand...


I agree. If you try 30+, be prepared to have no center after a short while.

And as far as hooking, it doesn't matter, b/c they don't hook good at any psi in my opinion.
 
Black95GTS

Black95GTS

Active Member
Jan 8, 2004
1,644
3
38
38
Marlborough, MA
Get ready for bent axles. I ran NITTO drags on my stock ponies up until I launched it from a stop light against a honda and bent the passenger axle FUBAR.

Unless you have an aftermarket diff and axles.

Drag radials are not good for daily driving. Period.

Adam
 
Killercanary

Killercanary

The car that set the bar.
Founding Member
Nov 29, 1999
5,676
1
76
Altoona, PA
www.angelfire.com
millhouse said:
If you run them any higher than 25 your tread will prematurely wear in the center section of the tire. Keep them between 20-25 for daily driving and lower em down to 15-20 for track duty.
Click to expand...


I also agree. Do NOT run these things in the 30lb range, if you do you will have a no center section left and plenty of outside tread.
 
millhouse

millhouse

Founding Member
May 14, 2002
1,985
0
46
Simpsonville, SC
www.stangnet.com
Black95GTS said:
Get ready for bent axles. I ran NITTO drags on my stock ponies up until I launched it from a stop light against a honda and bent the passenger axle FUBAR.

Unless you have an aftermarket diff and axles.

Drag radials are not good for daily driving. Period.

Adam
Click to expand...

It sounds like you had some wheel hop...as bent axles are not the norm. I don't think I've ever heard of any ever even snapping an axle using nitto's...they just don't hook up as well as other drag radials. I myself am finished with my 3rd set with no issues. I've had several hundred dragstrip runs....again with no axle issues.
 
stprorolla49

stprorolla49

Active Member
Oct 9, 2004
1,455
14
39
34
Fairfield, CT/North Jersey
hmm...thanks for the advice guys, when i get home in 2 weeks, im gonna lower the pressure a bit...the car has only been driven about 10 miles since i've been at school, so i dont really have to worry about treadwear a lot....
 
Black95GTS

Black95GTS

Active Member
Jan 8, 2004
1,644
3
38
38
Marlborough, MA
millhouse said:
It sounds like you had some wheel hop...as bent axles are not the norm. I don't think I've ever heard of any ever even snapping an axle using nitto's...they just don't hook up as well as other drag radials. I myself am finished with my 3rd set with no issues. I've had several hundred dragstrip runs....again with no axle issues.
Click to expand...

I don't know man... I just ran them at 25 psi and they hooked like a bastard. My axle got bent, didn't snap it.

Just throwing it out there, real life experience and something the poster should be thinking about. Its possible I was the exception... but I don't think stock axles and diffs are designed to take that kind of stress.

.02
 
