What psi for nitto drag radials

I got some 275 nitto drag radials put on my 17x8 rims what Psi do yall recommend for daily driving?
Thats too low for daily driving. Put them at 30-35 and you will see more life. Put them at 20 for the track.WhiteTrashGT said:i daily mine on 20psi, and the first set last me about 8 months. I dont do a lot of burnouts though.
millhouse said:If you run them any higher than 25 your tread will prematurely wear in the center section of the tire. Keep them between 20-25 for daily driving and lower em down to 15-20 for track duty.
Black95GTS said:Get ready for bent axles. I ran NITTO drags on my stock ponies up until I launched it from a stop light against a honda and bent the passenger axle FUBAR.
Unless you have an aftermarket diff and axles.
Drag radials are not good for daily driving. Period.
Adam
millhouse said:It sounds like you had some wheel hop...as bent axles are not the norm. I don't think I've ever heard of any ever even snapping an axle using nitto's...they just don't hook up as well as other drag radials. I myself am finished with my 3rd set with no issues. I've had several hundred dragstrip runs....again with no axle issues.
i have 245/45/17 nitto 555's in front and i run 32 psiMethodical said:What psi do you guys run the normal Nitto 555 street tires (the Z rated ones) not the DRs?
stprorolla49 said:i have 245/45/17 nitto 555's in front and i run 32 psi
What psi should 245 50 16 be for the street with Nitto Drag radials? Just bought some I'm thinking of 22PSI.I daily my 315's @ 22 PSI. Been doing that for two years now and they have barely worn at all. Do not go 30+ with yours.