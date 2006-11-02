What psi for nitto drag radials

Black95GTS said: Get ready for bent axles. I ran NITTO drags on my stock ponies up until I launched it from a stop light against a honda and bent the passenger axle FUBAR.



Unless you have an aftermarket diff and axles.



Drag radials are not good for daily driving. Period.



It sounds like you had some wheel hop...as bent axles are not the norm. I don't think I've ever heard of any ever even snapping an axle using nitto's...they just don't hook up as well as other drag radials. I myself am finished with my 3rd set with no issues. I've had several hundred dragstrip runs....again with no axle issues.