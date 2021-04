If the FPR is set to 45 psi then it will see 45 psi. Any volume of fuel that causes the pressure to exceed 45 psi will be returned to the tank by the regulator.



If for instance, you should put in this [T] and leave that line open then the regulator won't do anything because the fuel volume is escaping and the system will never build to 45 psi. If you close this off, the regulator will begin bypassing fuel once it reaches 45 psi.