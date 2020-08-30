Fox What replacement window channel molding do you guys use on an early Fox?

I bought a Daniel Carpenter Mustang E9ZZ-6121507 window channel weatherstrip kit from LMR, but it definitely doesn't match the original..

One edge of the original weatherstrip has a substantial "lip", and the new stuff doesn't. Without the stiff "lip" to stop it, the new weatherstrip pushes up unevenly into the door channel, leaving gaps between the top of the window and the weatherstrip.

With a later model Fox it wouldn't be as much of a problem, but my '87 doesn't have an adjustable window stop, so you can't just crank the window up higher to seal it.

For anyone with an early Fox, what part did you use?
 

