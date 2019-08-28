Hello! I have been doing some testing with my mustang. It is a great car to drive, but when taking a sharp turn, I slide all over. I want aftermarket seats, but I want to have them upholstered with the same material and pattern as my original seats. I'd imagine that It would make the most sense to buy a shell, and have it upholstered, instead of having someone reupholster a brand new seat.



The car will be mostly street driven, and occasionally autocross and maybe track race. I want something with a fair amount of support, but also not too

"race car seat" looking. Something that looks like a modern sports car seat. The seat's weight doesn't matter too much to me, as the difference would be very minor. I am looking to buy 2 seats total. Nothing insanely expensive. Maybe a max of $250 per bare seat.