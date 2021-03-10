So help me with what I get and what I need for a shifter/linkage on a TKX

I am more familiar with external linkage, such as Hurst linkage on a Muncie or 883 4 speed

I see some of the Tremec dealers offer a "shifter" with there TKX 'Packages"..

So my question is what exactly comes on a stock TKX or even a TKO for a shifter?? is there some sort of stock shifter it comes with and then I would buy and attach a shifter "lever" to it, that would fit my brand and model of car? Or does the transmission come without any type of shifter and I have to buy it AND a shift lever for my car??

School me please....