Drivetrain What shifter comes with a TKX??

Oct 4, 2020
So help me with what I get and what I need for a shifter/linkage on a TKX
I am more familiar with external linkage, such as Hurst linkage on a Muncie or 883 4 speed
I see some of the Tremec dealers offer a "shifter" with there TKX 'Packages"..
So my question is what exactly comes on a stock TKX or even a TKO for a shifter?? is there some sort of stock shifter it comes with and then I would buy and attach a shifter "lever" to it, that would fit my brand and model of car? Or does the transmission come without any type of shifter and I have to buy it AND a shift lever for my car??
School me please....
 

Don't know of anyone who has had a TKX shipped yet but when I purchased my tremec 3550 new it came with a shifter without a handle or lever as you mentioned.
 
The few unboxing vids I've seen some far show a generic shifter base without a handle. I'd imagine it's nothing special, just tremec's own shifter base that has been used for a few decades now.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
The few unboxing vids I've seen some far show a generic shifter base without a handle. I'd imagine it's nothing special, just tremec's own shifter base that has been used for a few decades now.
Click to expand...
Which would work fine for most street cars?
 
Yes. No different than people who drove Mustangs with Stock T5 or T56 shifters.

The aftermarket is just starting to make shifters for the TKX.
www.carbuffnetwork.com

New White Lightning TREMEC TKX 5-Speed Shifter | CarBuff Network

Cookeville, TN (March 9, 2021)… American Powertrain introduces an all new White Lightning shifter for TREMEC TKX 5-speed transmissions. The new TKX already...
www.carbuffnetwork.com www.carbuffnetwork.com
 
