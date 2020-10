Hey Guys, I’m new here so not sure where to post this. I have an 89 GT with Gt40p heads, ported Gt40 intake, and a Lunati cam, .510 lift and 284/292 duration, Subframe connectors and a 75mm throttle body with the egr blocked off and about to put some underdrive pulleys on. The car feels sluggish on the lower rpms, what should I do next. Gears? I have 4.10s I’m installing soon. What should be next