What should I sell my 94 GT Convertible for?

Lawdawg86

Lawdawg86

Member
Sep 30, 2020
86
10
18
34
Arkansas
Ok, so I’m looking to sale my 1994 GT 5.0, it’s been lightly modded, has several new parts, new tires. Has a clean interior, new Sylvania LED lights behind dash bezel, freaking $24 for 2 bulbs, and I needed 5. Anyways the car runs flawless, no issues mechanically, doesn’t smoke, or use any oil, no major leaks. Has 3.73 gears. The only downside is it needs a alignment, and eventually a new convertible top. The original doesn’t leak, no problems with that at all, or how it functions up and down, and both quarter windows have all new motors. I also installed all new weatherstripping along the entire convertible top. I am posting some photos. It has off-road catless X Pipe to straights in the back. Sounds like a beast, runs and drives like a vicious old school 5.0. Does have the automatic but luckily it’s got the OD button to help things out a bit only has 125,000 original miles, everything works as it should, even has a aftermarket CD player, MP3, and Sirius XM with aftermarket door and kick panel speakers. What do y’all think?
 

Attachments

  • CFFD3487-00E5-496F-AD70-8A3C22BC1B3A.jpeg
    CFFD3487-00E5-496F-AD70-8A3C22BC1B3A.jpeg
    884 KB · Views: 3
  • 95E280D4-08D9-4C42-BDCE-38ADE46DDB06.jpeg
    95E280D4-08D9-4C42-BDCE-38ADE46DDB06.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 3
  • 1CC4DC63-DCA8-44C3-B7F3-0A1A0AE671A3.jpeg
    1CC4DC63-DCA8-44C3-B7F3-0A1A0AE671A3.jpeg
    968.4 KB · Views: 4
  • BBDC34F6-09A4-454E-AD4D-79498D9CE914.jpeg
    BBDC34F6-09A4-454E-AD4D-79498D9CE914.jpeg
    721.4 KB · Views: 4
  • 2D8A9120-92E7-4B63-8DD5-3BE5CE442167.jpeg
    2D8A9120-92E7-4B63-8DD5-3BE5CE442167.jpeg
    766.8 KB · Views: 4
  • 752F27C6-9D04-46AC-AECE-8FEABD709F2F.jpeg
    752F27C6-9D04-46AC-AECE-8FEABD709F2F.jpeg
    428.6 KB · Views: 4
  • 77D05997-ECA4-45DC-9E46-E92678D157C4.jpeg
    77D05997-ECA4-45DC-9E46-E92678D157C4.jpeg
    376.2 KB · Views: 5
  • D14D7BE6-5C15-4477-9A3D-1A03D73F49AC.jpeg
    D14D7BE6-5C15-4477-9A3D-1A03D73F49AC.jpeg
    426.5 KB · Views: 5
  • 9C087C04-0A67-4165-94DE-8EDA1CC9DD1F.jpeg
    9C087C04-0A67-4165-94DE-8EDA1CC9DD1F.jpeg
    297.9 KB · Views: 5
  • 492D3172-47F1-46E9-80C5-F024E6C0E7E3.jpeg
    492D3172-47F1-46E9-80C5-F024E6C0E7E3.jpeg
    314.8 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


M

Monkeybutt2000

Advanced Member
Aug 11, 2019
448
295
73
49
Lafayette,IN
It looks like a nice car man. I'll tell you this,the SN/New edge cars don't bring any money. There's a 98' Cobra here with 101k the guy wants $5800 for and can't move it. The top will hurt you on the sale,they're expensive to replace. Triple black is desireable to most, AOD not so much. 4-4800 IMO.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Lawdawg86 and Potomus Pete
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,115
10,364
224
Massachusetts
$3-5k.

I have a thing for SN95s. I think they are extremely undervalued right now. But yeah, I’ve seen average 96-98 cobras for $5-8k and sit.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86

Lawdawg86

Member
Sep 30, 2020
86
10
18
34
Arkansas
Monkeybutt2000 said:
It looks like a nice car man. I'll tell you this,the SN/New edge cars don't bring any money. There's a 98' Cobra here with 101k the guy wants $5800 for and can't move it. The top will hurt you on the sale,they're expensive to replace. Triple black is desireable to most, AOD not so much. 4-4800 IMO.
Click to expand...
Yeah I’ve had New Edges and unless it’s a terminator or cobra you’ll be lucky to get much. The 94-95 5.0 still seem to be quite favorable. What’s weird is everyone around here likes AOD. I don’t know if it’s the price, or what it is but they seem to sell great. I had a GT 5 speed before and I loved it the only thing that sucks is all the hills we have in this area, and the tight mountainous 2 lane(barely) roads they tend to like the AOD’s. I guess cause they can swap them out so much quicker and there is more of them out there online. I had thought it over before I attempted to sell it, and priced a new top, which this one doesn’t need right this moment, no tears or leaks, and that one photo with the tape residue on the front was from when the original old lady had it and she used some tape to tape up the top with a tarp? Don’t ask me but she did. She had it under a cover, with the roof taped off. She said the roof was taped off because the cats would lay up there and piss on it, so she covered it with a tarp, and the cover as added protection.
 
Lawdawg86

Lawdawg86

Member
Sep 30, 2020
86
10
18
34
Arkansas
Mustang5L5 said:
$3-5k.

I have a thing for SN95s. I think they are extremely undervalued right now. But yeah, I’ve seen average 96-98 cobras for $5-8k and sit.
Click to expand...
Mustangs in this area are hot. What’s weird is New Edges don’t sale all that great. I’ve a new edge GT and V6 and neither sold worth a dang, but I see guys selling 94-95 5.0 GT’s for $3-5K and convertibles $4-6k.
 
Lawdawg86

Lawdawg86

Member
Sep 30, 2020
86
10
18
34
Arkansas
Monkeybutt2000 said:
If it wasn't laser red I'd buy it. There's a chrome yellow 95 GT a guy can't move for $3500 as well. AOD car though, would be a nice cruiser.
Click to expand...
If it “was”’laser red? That’s one thing I like about it being auto, it cruises amazing. I’ve had both versions of the GT, and nothing like stomping your foot to the floor, and have that automatic kick down. All of my drag cars are auto. They may have a bump stick but they’re still auto. I’ve got a 87 Camaro caged with a 358 balanced and blueprinted, TKO street fighter 700-r4, Ford 9” in the rear with slicks, and a 72 Chevy truck that’s a sleeper. Was my dads truck he got from my moms dad, I built the 400 small block in it, it’s not an actual 400 SBC it’s the built one, with 14 bolt rear and 4.56’s. It’ll purr down the road with regular duals that come out before the axle, and then has electric cut outs
 
M

Monkeybutt2000

Advanced Member
Aug 11, 2019
448
295
73
49
Lafayette,IN
Lawdawg86 said:
If it “was”’laser red? That’s one thing I like about it being auto, it cruises amazing. I’ve had both versions of the GT, and nothing like stomping your foot to the floor, and have that automatic kick down. All of my drag cars are auto. They may have a bump stick but they’re still auto. I’ve got a 87 Camaro caged with a 358 balanced and blueprinted, TKO street fighter 700-r4, Ford 9” in the rear with slicks, and a 72 Chevy truck that’s a sleeper. Was my dads truck he got from my moms dad, I built the 400 small block in it, it’s not an actual 400 SBC it’s the built one, with 14 bolt rear and 4.56’s. It’ll purr down the road with regular duals that come out before the axle, and then has electric cut outs
Click to expand...
I was referring to the Cobra in my post. And ,the AOD cars are turds compared to the 5spds of the same vintage.
 
Lawdawg86

Lawdawg86

Member
Sep 30, 2020
86
10
18
34
Arkansas
Monkeybutt2000 said:
I was referring to the Cobra in my post. And ,the AOD cars are turds compared to the 5spds of the same vintage.
Click to expand...
Well they are good for some but I had knee replacement in my left leg, and going to have to have another surgery before too long. That’s why I got rid of my 03 GT. The 5 speed was killing my knee.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Lawdawg86
Sold before I could get this one
Replies
2
Views
196
What is it Worth?!?!?
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
stang89bidges
SOLD 1989 Mustang GT 5.0 Black, Hatchback, T5, DFW Texas
Replies
8
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
9K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
R
  • Locked
SOLD Built 1996 Gt Convertible
Replies
0
Views
980
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Rife96GTconv
R
Top Bottom