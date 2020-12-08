What should I sell my 94 GT Convertible for?

Monkeybutt2000 said: It looks like a nice car man. I'll tell you this,the SN/New edge cars don't bring any money. There's a 98' Cobra here with 101k the guy wants $5800 for and can't move it. The top will hurt you on the sale,they're expensive to replace. Triple black is desireable to most, AOD not so much. 4-4800 IMO. Click to expand...

Yeah I’ve had New Edges and unless it’s a terminator or cobra you’ll be lucky to get much. The 94-95 5.0 still seem to be quite favorable. What’s weird is everyone around here likes AOD. I don’t know if it’s the price, or what it is but they seem to sell great. I had a GT 5 speed before and I loved it the only thing that sucks is all the hills we have in this area, and the tight mountainous 2 lane(barely) roads they tend to like the AOD’s. I guess cause they can swap them out so much quicker and there is more of them out there online. I had thought it over before I attempted to sell it, and priced a new top, which this one doesn’t need right this moment, no tears or leaks, and that one photo with the tape residue on the front was from when the original old lady had it and she used some tape to tape up the top with a tarp? Don’t ask me but she did. She had it under a cover, with the roof taped off. She said the roof was taped off because the cats would lay up there and piss on it, so she covered it with a tarp, and the cover as added protection.