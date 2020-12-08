What should I sell my 94 GT Convertible for?

Ok, so I’m looking to sale my 1994 GT 5.0, it’s been lightly modded, has several new parts, new tires. Has a clean interior, new Sylvania LED lights behind dash bezel, freaking $24 for 2 bulbs, and I needed 5. Anyways the car runs flawless, no issues mechanically, doesn’t smoke, or use any oil, no major leaks. Has 3.73 gears. The only downside is it needs a alignment, and eventually a new convertible top. The original doesn’t leak, no problems with that at all, or how it functions up and down, and both quarter windows have all new motors. I also installed all new weatherstripping along the entire convertible top. I am posting some photos. It has off-road catless X Pipe to straights in the back. Sounds like a beast, runs and drives like a vicious old school 5.0. Does have the automatic but luckily it’s got the OD button to help things out a bit only has 125,000 original miles, everything works as it should, even has a aftermarket CD player, MP3, and Sirius XM with aftermarket door and kick panel speakers. What do y’all think?
