uhh whadaya mean bad fuel milage?? my supercharged convertible got over 25mpg..



The AFR will differ based on the condition I will list some general AFR guidelines to follow



Idle - 13.5-14.7 depends on the setup most carbs will want to idle a bit fat.

Cruise- 14.4-15 AFR

WOT- the most widely accepted power AFR is 12.5 but this can be anywhere from 12.0-13.3 on the setup.