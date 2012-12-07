What size NPT is the vacuum tree fitting on underside of manifold??

Yeah, I'm not too worried. I gotta see if the stock HO intake I have in my basement has the fitting (doubt it) or ill have to snag one off eBay or something.Just trying to get it tapped while I have the tools out.Here's the actual intake.As you can see, I yanked out all the vacuum tube fittings except the booster fitting. However, this is where I'll tap for the Mustang vacuum fitting so it will come out too.Left hole getting plugged.Small port will get a fitting for the vacuum canister, and I'll be plugging the big hole on the plenum.Then some aircraft stripper, chop this nub off the plenum and hot tank itThen who knows what finish I'll use.BTW, I already have a real ford 1993 Cobra intake. This is just a side project because I can't sell this damn thing so might as well mAke a cool wall hanger (that could be used) with a 5.0 HO intake plate. The lower intake will be ported and swapped at some point on my carSent from my iPhone 4S using Tapatalk