What size NPT is the vacuum tree fitting on underside of manifold??

Mustang5L5
I'm setting up an Explorer intake to work on a Mustang. I want to remove the brake booster line and thread that port to accept that black vacuum fitting that comes on the Mustang HO intake. It's the fitting that the booster, EGR and FPR vacuum lines plug into.

Anyone know? Is that 3/8" NPT?
 

The fitting on the intake on the left is what I mean

explorer_uppers_underside.jpg


My explorer intake is like the one on the right. Trying to make it Mustang friendly
 

I'll have to grab one before I drill and tap then. Thanks


Sent from my iPhone 4S using Tapatalk
 
7991LXnSHO
It looks loke you circled the hole where the EGR should have been - if there was internal EGR on that manifold. Am I looking at the right part? Either way, how about comparing drill size to the hole and getting the right tap from there? This site should be pretty reliable. Get your micrometer and measure the hole.
http://www.engineershandbook.com/Tables/npttap.htm
 
Chuckman
7991LXnSHO said:
It looks loke you circled the hole where the EGR should have been - if there was internal EGR on that manifold. Am I looking at the right part? Either way, how about comparing drill size to the hole and getting the right tap from there? This site should be pretty reliable. Get your micrometer and measure the hole.
http://www.engineershandbook.com/Tables/npttap.htm
i think thats just a stashed image for reference, what hes looking for is the vacuum log on the left side of the middle plenum hump.

i havent messed the with explorer intake i have here, and its been a while, but i think all those fittings are 1/8" or 1/4" npt, depending on location. for those that dont know, npt sizes are a bit confusing because its not describing the outside of the thread like a normal bolt, but the inside of the intended pipe.
 
Chuckman said:
i think thats just a stashed image for reference, what hes looking for is the vacuum log on the left side of the middle plenum hump.

i havent messed the with explorer intake i have here, and its been a while, but i think all those fittings are 1/8" or 1/4" npt, depending on location. for those that dont know, npt sizes are a bit confusing because its not describing the outside of the thread like a normal bolt, but the inside of the intended pipe.
NPT also tapers as it goes in. The outboard threads would be a larger diameter than the inboard threads. You could also measure a different diameter for the same size depending on how deep the tap is run in.
 
Mustang5L5
I don't have the fitting. That's the problem. I need to find one, but I have the tap set handy now along with drill bits. I just don't know what size


Sent from my iPhone 4S using Tapatalk
 
Then you are SO set! The difference is easy to see using the different taps. Tapered NPT (yes, I know how to fit a pipe and fiting together too - and I prefer teflon to being or using a pipe dope 99% of the time,) or not. The bit will measure the small end of the hole or what you want to tap, and the taps will measure the hole and compare to the (missing in your case) existing fittings too.
 
Mustang5L5
Yeah, I'm not too worried. I gotta see if the stock HO intake I have in my basement has the fitting (doubt it) or ill have to snag one off eBay or something.

Just trying to get it tapped while I have the tools out.

Here's the actual intake.
qe3ynu7a.jpg


As you can see, I yanked out all the vacuum tube fittings except the booster fitting. However, this is where I'll tap for the Mustang vacuum fitting so it will come out too.

suremyre.jpg

Left hole getting plugged.

saseduzy.jpg

Small port will get a fitting for the vacuum canister, and I'll be plugging the big hole on the plenum.

Then some aircraft stripper, chop this nub off the plenum and hot tank it
tydyhebe.jpg


Then who knows what finish I'll use.


BTW, I already have a real ford 1993 Cobra intake. This is just a side project because I can't sell this damn thing so might as well mAke a cool wall hanger (that could be used) with a 5.0 HO intake plate. The lower intake will be ported and swapped at some point on my car


Sent from my iPhone 4S using Tapatalk
 

Mustang5L5
Here we go. This bad boy :)

8yvevavu.jpg



Sent from my iPhone 4S using Tapatalk
 

7991LXnSHO
I found the spare manifold (with the part missing) with the good hole to measure. My NPT taps are MIA. But my 1/4" air line fittings fall in, and the hole measures .590" at the deepest the caliper reaches. It looks (from the chart) and feels like 3/8" pipe to me.
 
Mustang5L5
7991LXnSHO said:
I found the spare manifold (with the part missing) with the good hole to measure. My NPT taps are MIA. But my 1/4" air line fittings fall in, and the hole measures .590" at the deepest the caliper reaches. It looks (from the chart) and feels like 3/8" pipe to me.
Thanks man. I had a feeling it was 3/8npt. I've got the drill and tap all set to go.
 
Fox86

Mustang5L5 said:
Thanks man. I had a feeling it was 3/8npt. I've got the drill and tap all set to go.
I know this topic is quite old, but one question. If you drill and make the thread in the existing hole, does it work to put the vac tree in? I just checked today if it might fit, but it looked like the small vac lines of the tree doesn’t allow to turn the tree anymore!?!
 
