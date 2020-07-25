What size tires for my front skinnies?

Hi there Stangnet,

I don't currently trust the 15 year old skinnies on the front of my car so is there any recommended brands and size for replacement? They are currently 165r15 centreds which are discontinued. Any guidance would be appreciated! Doesn't seem like an easy replacement.

Thanks
David
 

