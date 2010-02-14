What smog/emission equipment do I delete???

1992MustangGT
Member
-
- Sep 6, 2008
-
- 122
-
- 2
-
- 19
I have a 1992 Mustang GT 5.0 which is all stock except for a cold air intake and larger throttle body and mass air meter. I want to remove all the emission/smog components from the engine to free up some horsepower. My question is can someone tell me each and every component I need to remove to accomplish this? Also tell me if there's any computer or electrical modifications I will have to make to run without the smog equipment, if any. I know I can remove the smog pump and the hoses connected to it, but that's the extent of my knowledge. What about the EGR valve, EGR vacuum solenoid, misc sensors, etc...??????? Also, since I'll be removing the smog pump, does anyone make an idler pulley to replace the smog pump? Or is there a website dedicated to explaining this process??? Eventually I want to install some shorty headers and an off-road H or X pipe (not sure which one would be better or produce more horsepower, H or X???) Your advise is appreciated.