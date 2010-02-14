What smog/emission equipment do I delete???

tannerc91gt;8131961 There are many other ways to free up hp on a stock motor[/QUOTE said:

Bingo





I mean to properly delete the EGR you would have to pull the lower intake off and block the EGR ports at the heads. Then you'd need to purchase the necessary resistor pack to turn off the CEL.



So you are out $15 for the gasket kit, $15 for the resisitor pack, a couple hours of labor and you've gained nothing at all...if anything it will cost you money in the long run due to the lowering in fuel economy.





With the smog pump, if you ditch the cats and NEVER plan on putting cats back on, then yank it away. You'll still need resistors to clear the codes for the TAB/TAD solenoids. Basically upon cold startup, the smog pump provides O2 to the exhaust ports which then travels to the 1st pair of cats in order to accelerate the conversion of byproducts of combustion. The 1st pair of cats are close to the engine so they warm up and function first. Once the car warms up, the main cats provide the main converting function. In that case, the computer, via vacuum, will divert air to the tube that feeds o2 to the main cats to aid in conversion there. So basically the smog pump and tubing just feeds o2 to the different cats either viat the long tube or through the heads.



If you ditch the cats, you can eliminate all this and then trick the solenoids on the backside of the pass fender with resistors. 1/2 HP gain here.



The charcoal canister draws fuel vapor from the tank through the activated carbon where it is drawn into the engine and consumed. Nothing to gain here by removing this other than looks...and it's not really that noticable. To properly remove it, you need to install a vented gas cap and then trim te line running from the tank and position it so the explosive gas vapor can discharge in a well ventilated area.