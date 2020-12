If you are using a stock block, the only thing that a crankshaft girdle will do is to empty your wallet. Stock 5.0 blocks split down the middle of the lifter valley because of the thin wall construction of the crankshaft webs . The extra reinforcement needs to be in the block webs and lifter valley, not in the crankshaft area,See https://www.google.com/search?sourc...hUKEwjlju_G0uftAhVQIjQIHbUACPoQ4dUDCAk&uact=5 for more information.The cure is a aftermarket block with more metal in the main bearing webs.Dart Machinery ( https://dartheads.com/sbf-shp-blocks/ ORWorld products ( http://www.pbm-erson.com/Catalog/World-Products/Blocks-WP/Small Block Ford ) fulfill that need.