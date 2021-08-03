Forced Induction What timing are you running with your supercharger?

Installing my rebuilt powerdyne with 6psi pulley on my 87 Gt for the first time since the rebuild. I went front having it on a stock 5.0 to recently adding trick flow 170 heads, Holley systemax intake, N41 cam, 60lb injectors, Holley terminator x efi, I know the instructions say on a stock car to set timing to 6 degrees but that seems awfully low for my current set up. Just curious what everyone else is running at. Any help would be great as I plan on firing it up tonight.
 

a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
10,429
6,533
214
32
Hillsborough county
yeah no, at 6psi you should only be pulling 3-6* of timing depending on the fuel used ect.

At WOT NA most cars are between 29 and 33* you then simply pull 1* per pound from there
 
