What's up fellas. I'm having an issue and need help pls!
I bought a 90 mustang gt that was sitting for over 20 years. Sent the block and heads to get rebuilt. I set the timing replaced gas but won't start. Could the injectors be stuck? I do hear the fuel pump and did take out fuel from the line. I took out a plug and there is spark. Any advice would be appreciated thanks!
