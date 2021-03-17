Engine What to do to car after sitting for 20 years

B

Bjr1992

New Member
Mar 16, 2021
1
0
1
28
91606
What's up fellas. I'm having an issue and need help pls!
I bought a 90 mustang gt that was sitting for over 20 years. Sent the block and heads to get rebuilt. I set the timing replaced gas but won't start. Could the injectors be stuck? I do hear the fuel pump and did take out fuel from the line. I took out a plug and there is spark. Any advice would be appreciated thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
18,942
6,248
193
polk county florida
www.stangnet.com

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
This should get you started, unless there is something you're not telling us.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
Engine 90 Mustang engine swap - starts and stalls
Replies
19
Views
548
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Krazykyle44
Krazykyle44
J
89 Won’t start after filled up with gas
Replies
43
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
mob
Fuel Get me running after sitting 4 years
Replies
2
Views
416
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
K
Fuel Fox fuel pressure cold starts
Replies
11
Views
547
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Steve10608
S
Krazykyle44
Engine Backfiring and Shaking Pony
Replies
5
Views
159
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Krazykyle44
Krazykyle44
Top Bottom