Suspension What to do with 33 old stock suspension

skiwesser11

skiwesser11

Active Member
Jun 19, 2012
282
25
49
48
Rock Hill, South Carolina
www.sonnysdutchmill.com
Ok.., I finally got my alignment problem straightened out so I want to redo my suspension and would like to hear from some people with experience with different setups if possible.. of course all input is welcome and appreciated.
Rear of car has “auto part store” shocks but polyurethane bushings everywhere with tubular upper and lower rear control arms.
Front of car is stone stock save for some used 70/30 struts that maybe junk..used off eBay.. duh??
Stock springs in front.. 4cyl springs in rear(someone said it’d hook better??)
I have about $3000 to spend on front suspension/springs.. I have no idea which way to go and need help in understanding what I need.. I’m sure all front bushings are shot (though not visibly tore/worn) they’re 32 years old with probably 180,000 on them.
I do not run a front sway bar and although far from a racecar I’m mainly interested in straight line acceleration... thanks in advance everyone!
I probably left out dm some needed info but that’s mostly it I think... I have 17” wheels 8” in front 9” (width) in rear if that is a factor
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
skiwesser11 Suspension Help with 32 year old stock front suspension Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Honch Electrical Stock Tach, Old Swapped 289... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
F I Am What You Would Call New Old Stock. The Welcome Wagon 3
jpchefz Old School Speed Tricks?? Porting stock 5.0 intake? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 47
M Looking for old stock suspesion and steering parts... Engine and Power Adder 3
NasaGT Where to get new-old-stock parts? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
J 385RWHP / 428RWTQ 00 V6 5spd stock motor my old TT kit SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
T put in new clutch and old stock h, car dies at idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S Old Foxbody owner looking to own again. The Welcome Wagon 3
V A 20 year old car, with many faults! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
Silver Bullitt Old Blue Won't Start 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
F Electrical New ride - old keyless start problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
skiwesser11 Suspension Redoing 30 year old front suspension, need advise please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
M New member, from Vancouver metro area and getting back collector cars, in British Columbia if you have a car 25 years old will qualify as a collector The Welcome Wagon 5
Mstng93SSP I couldn't take the drone....maybe I'm old... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 71
C Bringing an old 289 back to life 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
A New Guy, Old Car The Welcome Wagon 3
F Old Member Renewed The Welcome Wagon 7
Sycophuk New to forum , old with a Stang . The Welcome Wagon 3
LonnieLouise Old and New Member! The Welcome Wagon 4
79pace Old New Person here The Welcome Wagon 13
F How to unstick 10 year old engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
S new Old guy The Welcome Wagon 3
R Can anyone ID these old Ford disc brakes? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Solid E Reunited with old friend The Welcome Wagon 2
M Progress Thread '67 Mustang 351C > C4 trans > Clueless 21 year old 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
J New member, old ride The Welcome Wagon 1
geoklass Exhaust The age old header question: How Big? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
usaf_branham Thinking about buying my old car back 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
MrPerfect2 Refinished old cracking and peeling steering wheel leather 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
O Best Cams for Old Muscle car sound? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
twogts4us Out with the old, in with the new 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
L Old man with a 1983 GLX Convertable The Welcome Wagon 2
lxhatch91 Old ford heads on fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
DAJ352 Old School 5.0 Very cool stuff from the early days of the movement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
xracer22 Old school tech help?? Conversion harness?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
9 Creaking(like a old bed/door) in front end SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
S 2001 GT "Old Car Jostle" 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
G Hi new to forums and new to my V6 13 hoping to make friends and talk mustangs old and new. :) The Welcome Wagon 1
FastDriver Fox Poll: Which wheel do you like more. Black ponies or old unknown wheels? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 43
dustoff74 Old timer new to the Forum 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
H New/old member The Welcome Wagon 2
J 19 years old monthly, insurance and monthly payments The Welcome Wagon 0
T Old gearhead The Welcome Wagon 1
A Old guy new member The Welcome Wagon 1
BlakeusMaximus This poor old Cobra... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Anyone have an old ecu? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
G Getting a new/old 5.0 The Welcome Wagon 3
T WTB/Trade Looking for my old fox! 1990 mustang gt Ultra blue two tone! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
S Old motor head re-energized by project fox body The Welcome Wagon 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom