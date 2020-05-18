Ok.., I finally got my alignment problem straightened out so I want to redo my suspension and would like to hear from some people with experience with different setups if possible.. of course all input is welcome and appreciated.

Rear of car has “auto part store” shocks but polyurethane bushings everywhere with tubular upper and lower rear control arms.

Front of car is stone stock save for some used 70/30 struts that maybe junk..used off eBay.. duh??

Stock springs in front.. 4cyl springs in rear(someone said it’d hook better??)

I have about $3000 to spend on front suspension/springs.. I have no idea which way to go and need help in understanding what I need.. I’m sure all front bushings are shot (though not visibly tore/worn) they’re 32 years old with probably 180,000 on them.

I do not run a front sway bar and although far from a racecar I’m mainly interested in straight line acceleration... thanks in advance everyone!

I probably left out dm some needed info but that’s mostly it I think... I have 17” wheels 8” in front 9” (width) in rear if that is a factor