So my current set up is heads xcam and cobra intake. I also have megasquirt and a msd 6al. Long tube headers and a x pipe.



My heads are speed master 190cc, 2.02 intake 1.65 exsaust valves, with a 64cc combustion chamber.



So my question is; if I plan to stay n/a should I go with set of gt40 heads??? I feel like I'm giving up a lot of power as I'm losing compression with the aluminum heads.



Thanks for all the help.