What to do with project '79

I have a 1979 mustang I recently picked up. Sat in a field for 21 years. It currently runs and drives. Surprisingly, the only things that don't work are the radio and dome light. It truly did not put up a fight. Its biggest problem is the paint. It is terrible. My question is what is the point of diminishing returns for these cars? I would like to paint it myself but that would likely be a $1000 project. Needs a lot of prep and has a handful of rust spots. There is, however, a brand new interior still in boxes sitting in the back seat. Would it be worth painting it?

5.0, C4, 4.10 Limited slip.
1979.jpg
 
In my opinion it is very worth painting it and getting it back on the road. I'd be all over it if it was mine. But I've been wanting a nice 4 eye coupe for a good while.
 
nice addition to your 93,you now have first and last year foxbodies.
if you can paint it for a grand and that new interior,wow.
 
Have you see the resale prices of fox bodied Mustangs lately? Yeah...I would paint it! 90% of a quality paint job is the prep. If you can do all the prep yourself......and squirt it, you're miles ahead of the game. There's some pretty good single stage paints out there that rival any of the BC/CC's on the market today. Way cheaper too!
 
Surprisingly good. Lots of surface rust, but very little damage. Floors pans are still in good shape. Except for behind the driver seat. Floor pan has baseball sized blowout.
 
Surprisingly good. Lots of surface rust, but very little damage. Floors pans are still in good shape. Except for behind the driver seat. Floor pan has baseball sized blowout.
Personally I would start cleaning that up and hope you don't find any surprises......
 
