What to Inspect Buying Turbo/Supercharged Mustang

Good morning all. I'm in the market for another mustang. Looking at one that is already Turbocharged or Supercharged. What should I look at prior to purchase other than the usual look it over top to bottom for damage and leaks?

Looking at a Turbocharged one this week and I plan on asking to do a compression test on it either myself or pay to take it to a shop if they don't trust me to do it in their driveway.

The car has 130k on the stock motor with a turbo for the last 20k or so. Maybe I'm a pessimist, but how long will a 4.6 survive putting down power 400+ whp on 10psi even a safe tune...
 

