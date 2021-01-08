What transmission does my Mustang has?

German Rojas
New Member
-
- Jan 8, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 57
Hello StangNet members,
I need to repair a 5 speed transmission which is installed in a 1968 Ford Mustang, the synchronizers need to be replace, I only have the tag number, Does any one know where can I purchase these parts? Tag No. is XR3 R - 7003 - DA - REP BF 1952-260-06158-D1292.
Your help is very much appreciated.
I need to repair a 5 speed transmission which is installed in a 1968 Ford Mustang, the synchronizers need to be replace, I only have the tag number, Does any one know where can I purchase these parts? Tag No. is XR3 R - 7003 - DA - REP BF 1952-260-06158-D1292.
Your help is very much appreciated.