What transmission does my Mustang has?

G

German Rojas

New Member
Jan 8, 2021
Arlington, Tx.
Hello StangNet members,

I need to repair a 5 speed transmission which is installed in a 1968 Ford Mustang, the synchronizers need to be replace, I only have the tag number, Does any one know where can I purchase these parts? Tag No. is XR3 R - 7003 - DA - REP BF 1952-260-06158-D1292.

Your help is very much appreciated.
 

  Unknown.jpeg
    Unknown.jpeg
    145.7 KB · Views: 2

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
1352-260 identifies it as a 1999-2000 Mustang V6 T5 transmission.


Xr3r-7003-da is the Ford engineering part number

XR3R-7003-AB - Genuine Ford Transmission Assembly

Ford parts #XR3R7003AB at FordPartsGiant.com. Lowest-priced and fast-delivered Ford parts Transmission Assembly.
www.fordpartsgiant.com

If you look on the side of the main case, you might see a circle cast into the case with a number inside. That's the year of the casting
 
