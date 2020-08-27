What U-Joints... 05 Mustang 4.0

justinc87

justinc87

Member
Jul 21, 2020
5
2
13
33
Colorado
Hello all,

This is a rather simple/silly question but I'm not finding the answer anywhere else. What model U-Joints will work on the 05 Mustang 4.0?

I'm needing to order them to hopefully be in this weekend, but all the U-Joints on Amazon and Autozone say they won't fit. Autozone rep suggested it get them from the dealership, not planning on doing that.

I'd appreciate any advice!
- Justin
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
429MII 78 mustang steering column lower joint 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
S would the smaller ball joint press kits work on my mustangs ball joints or would i need the bigger kit 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
F 88 Mustang Steering Wheel Play Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Chunky420 99 Mustang 3.8l Front Lower Ball Joint Help And Question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
rd Mustang Ball Joints Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Exile Suspension 91' Mustang Ball Joint Questions? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
D Expired STEEDA BUMPSTEER KIT & X2 BALL JOINTS KIT NEW 94-04 MUSTANG GT Suspension Parts 4
T U joints on my mustang ..help? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
K 2007 V6 Mustang ball joint arms 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
MRaburn S197 Ford Mustang extended ball joints StangNet Site News 0
J bad rag joint in '68 mustang. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
1320stang What ball joints to use on '68 Mustang with Granada spindles? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
E 88 Mustang 5.0 GT lower ball joint Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
Red50Fox Fox steering shaft (rag joint replacement) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
jrichker What universal joint for a Ford Racing aluminm drveshaft? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
NurseGuy Ball joint or tie rods? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
L What size socket to remove rag joint nut on '92 LX? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
C New Control Arm VS Replace Bushings & Ball Joint 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
fredfifty Exhaust Butt Joint Exhaust Clamps Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Blown88GT For Sale Drive Shaft with New U-Joints Drivetrain Parts 1
W Vibrating after changing u-joints 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
M Ball Joint Alignment Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Chythar Suspension M-3075-D Control Arms - Special Ball Joints? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
J Drivetrain Bad tailshaft bushing or u joint? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
DaveRog 94 GT Needs Ball Joints 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
92Apocalypso Need A Quick Answer On Differences With Ball Joints And Control Arms After Doing 5 Lug Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
7991LXnSHO Knee Joints And Manual Transmissions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
billison Let's Talk Ball Joints. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Scott Murphy Fox What Universal Joints Do You Recommend? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
billison Long Tube Slip Joint Leaking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
wiseguyk Suspension Any Tips On Replacing Factory Front Control Arms? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
2000xp8 Is There A Reason You Can't Use A Solid Spacer To Replace Rag Joint? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Kel Sebastian 2008 Gt U-joint Is An Endangered Species 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
V Are The Ball Joints ( Upper & Lower ) The Same Part? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
V ? About When I Put In The Lower Control Arm And Ball Joint 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
D Ball Joint Disaster SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
E Mach 460 Amp Repair...broken Solder Joint Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
AidanDeBradney 9/16x18 Female Heim Joints 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 19
DrewChit15 Brake Squeak?? Ball Joint?? Help! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
C Expired Stock Front Lower Control Arms With Upgraded Ball Joints Suspension Parts 2
N 65 66 U Joints? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
KENS89LX Ball Joint ?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
B Open Tracker And Doorman Uca Received With A Bad Ball Joint 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
keybrdcowboy1 Ball Joint Stud Just Spins When Tightening Castle Nut Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
bdepedro Rag Joint Hitting Clutch Z-bar? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
J J-car Rack And Pinion Conversion (u-joints) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
T Ball Joints 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
66warhorse SOLD 65-65 Z-bar With Customized Heim Joints Drivetrain Parts 0
Falcon79 Repro Front Grille Trim Joint Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
90_Red_LX Ball joints for 5 lug swap and 03 cobra steering rack Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom