What U-Joints... 05 Mustang 4.0

Hello all,



This is a rather simple/silly question but I'm not finding the answer anywhere else. What model U-Joints will work on the 05 Mustang 4.0?



I'm needing to order them to hopefully be in this weekend, but all the U-Joints on Amazon and Autozone say they won't fit. Autozone rep suggested it get them from the dealership, not planning on doing that.



I'd appreciate any advice!

- Justin