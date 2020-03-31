84blkstang
I have the Trickflow upper end kit with everything but the valve covers. After rehashing my love for the car I realized that the stock left valve cover is busted.
Can I run carb valve covers without modifications?
What brand and model number fit the EFI engines without modifications? I really don't want to drill and grind on something I just spent $300 on.
Thanks- James
