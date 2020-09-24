Foxslider said: out of it for 15-20 minutes, no problems. Then driving home just pooped out on me, bearly lurched once, then shut off.



Now it has no spark. and no fuel pressure. Power at coil. 12v on red inj wire. No fuel pump prime. No fuel in line.



So what would cause both to go out at once? I know individually, could be this or that. Car turns over fine, lights,radio work. Just no spark and no fuel pressure.



Im thinking its a fuseable link or the computer at this point. Car was running good. Died on me while getting inspection, started fine. idled a minute, Did it again. ... Then did it backing out of driveway. So, went drifting, drove theout of it for 15-20 minutes, no problems. Then driving home just pooped out on me, bearly lurched once, then shut off.Now it has no spark. and no fuel pressure. Power at coil. 12v on red inj wire. No fuel pump prime. No fuel in line.So what would cause both to go out at once? I know individually, could be this or that. Car turns over fine, lights,radio work. Just no spark and no fuel pressure.Im thinking its a fuseable link or the computer at this point. Click to expand...

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995

Revised 26-Jul-2017 to add fuse link diagram.

Note: 94-95 specific changes are in red

94-95 models only: EEC or PCM power relay in the constant control relay module. Look for 12 volts at the fuel injector red wires.

94-95 models only: 20 amp EEC fuse in the engine compartment fuse box. Look for 12 volts at the fuel injector red wires.

94-95 models only: Check inside fuse panel for fuse #18 blown – 20 amp fuse

94-95 models only: 20 amp fuel pump fuse in the engine compartment fuse box. Look for 12 volts at the Dark green/yellow wire on the constant control relay module.

On a 94-95 Mustang, probe the black/white and grey/white wires to measure the TPS voltage.