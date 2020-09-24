Electrical What would cause both, no spark and no fuel pressure?

Foxslider

Foxslider

im not that much of a idiot
Oct 25, 2019
423
116
53
33
Houston, TX
Car was running good. Died on me while getting inspection, started fine. idled a minute, Did it again. ... Then did it backing out of driveway. So, went drifting, drove the :poo: out of it for 15-20 minutes, no problems. Then driving home just pooped out on me, bearly lurched once, then shut off.

Now it has no spark. and no fuel pressure. Power at coil. 12v on red inj wire. No fuel pump prime. No fuel in line.

So what would cause both to go out at once? I know individually, could be this or that. Car turns over fine, lights,radio work. Just no spark and no fuel pressure.

Im thinking its a fuseable link or the computer at this point.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B C&L MAF cause both banks to go lean?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
PDHSB Putting in cams with scarred bearings- A lost cause? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
B AC causes car to over heat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
Mikestang88 I'm enraged cause my clutch won't engage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
trlps_ Fuel Pump causing stalling? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
MrPerfect2 Fox Will 2 different mufflers on same car cause any issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 59
S what causes car to misfire in rain 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J Tune Causing Problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
J Electrical Burnt ECU caused by BAMA Chip? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
billison Poor alignment cause tire rub?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
FastDriver WTH would cause this kind of AFR fluctuation? Digital Self-tuning Forum 17
C 98 GT - possibly bad PCM causing misfire 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J 2007 v6 cooling fans/electric windows causing engine stumble 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
stangbro916 Mark Viii 4v swap to 98gt has caused overheating and I'm stuck plz help!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
R P0320 caused by harmonic balancer? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
D EGR cause to run Rich? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
I 2013 Convertible: Alternator Belt Issue Caused by Water Pump 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
T SVE hood struts cause hood to not align. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
James V What would not having a ground to the body cause? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
C Engine 1989 Fox Gt - C&L 24lb Sample tube causing sporadic idle? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
93silverlx50 Engine Questions about a front main seal leak and a possible cause Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
V 1968 fastback 289 front coils are causing me stress 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
J What can cause a t/o bearing to go bad over and over 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Crizzimd 2014 Shelby GT500 - Dynotune causes lurching/jerky ride 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 2
5 what causes a Mustang 4.6 to Surg when stopped? The Welcome Wagon 2
W 05’ Abs / Trac Control - Caused Interior Lights To Turn Off 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
revcor Trying To Eliminate/narrow Down Possible Idle Issue Causes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
j0rd4n What Causes Coolant Not To Suck Back Into The Overflow Tank? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 33
Chris Lennon 12 Volt Constant Caused Interior Lights To Not Work And Lock Switch Is Turning On Signal Lights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Scubastevesstang Steering Wheel Vibration...could This Be The Cause? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
35thGTLimited Can A Custom Gas Cap Cause A 'service Engine Soon' Light? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
H Engine 94 5.0 Overheated And Caused A Mess Of Problems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Amber Midkiff My Front And Rear Defroster Aren't Working. Does Anyone Know What Could Be The Cause Of This? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
G Can The 02 Be The Cause? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
FastDriver Engine Asp Pullies Do Cause Overheating Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Ben Beck "check Charging System" After Leaving Light On Causing Dead Battery 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
rabidscoobie Suspension Having Issues...cant Locate Cause? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 33
07Dragonslayer Electrical Alternator Causing Power Loss 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
TrophyHead Can A Lower Intake Gasket Cause Coolant Loss? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
P Help, Please! 2001 Mustang Won't Start, Fast Clicking. I Know The Exact Moment That Caused It. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
P Help, Please. 2001 Mustang Won't Start, Fast Clicking. I Know The Exacat Caused It. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
W Will Blow-by Cause This Issue? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
foxbodymike87 Think This Could Cause A Hard Start? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
madspeed Engine Hg Blown, Possible Cause, Look At This Pic Please! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
smitty79 Drivetrain Dissengage Clutch Causing Short Out??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
woodsnake Tilt Wheel Causing No Start? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
ratio411 What would cause this miss? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Andy golip Remote car starter problems causing my car not to start at all SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
M Intake question/help/idkwtfimdoing (pic of car just 'cause) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
5 Check engine light possible causes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom