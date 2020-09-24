Car was running good. Died on me while getting inspection, started fine. idled a minute, Did it again. ... Then did it backing out of driveway. So, went drifting, drove theout of it for 15-20 minutes, no problems. Then driving home just pooped out on me, bearly lurched once, then shut off.Now it has no spark. and no fuel pressure. Power at coil. 12v on red inj wire. No fuel pump prime. No fuel in line.So what would cause both to go out at once? I know individually, could be this or that. Car turns over fine, lights,radio work. Just no spark and no fuel pressure.Im thinking its a fuseable link or the computer at this point.