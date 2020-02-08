What would you consider essential?

I started looking for a new 18+ mustang gt here recently and I'm finding it hard to decide what I need at purchase. The only definites are automatic and 401a for the digital dash



Does Magnaride noticeably smooth out the ride? If so is it a dealer buy or have it installed later when I have some extra cash?



Active exhaust worth it? My current 08 mustang is true dual exhaust with no cats(like that when I bought it), x pipe and dual flowmaster mufflers. When I turn the key I put my brothers 2016 corvette stingray to shame even though he's got me by 60 hp.



Bang and Olufsen worth it? I want good sound with a noticeable bass punch. I've installed car audio in the past but I don't know if I want to fight Sync.



Any other packages I should consider?