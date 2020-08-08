Hey guys, need alot of guidance here. Finally started to work on my 1989 GT with 32k orig miles on it. I am doing a simple tune up with Ford Motorsport plugs wires, caps and rotor and fuel filter. My valve cover gaskets are leaking so I removed the upper intake and valve covers. The injectors look, well "old" and I have the orig factory fuel pressure reg. Since I have the upper intake off I am wondering what to do with the 30 year old injectors and fpr and other things such as EGR and fac TB. I dont want to spend crazy money and not looking to run 9'sWant it healthy and have about 250-300 HP. I am new to the foxbody world so any help would be appreciated!