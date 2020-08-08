Engine What would you do??

Hey guys, need alot of guidance here. Finally started to work on my 1989 GT with 32k orig miles on it. I am doing a simple tune up with Ford Motorsport plugs wires, caps and rotor and fuel filter. My valve cover gaskets are leaking so I removed the upper intake and valve covers. The injectors look, well "old" and I have the orig factory fuel pressure reg. Since I have the upper intake off I am wondering what to do with the 30 year old injectors and fpr and other things such as EGR and fac TB. I dont want to spend crazy money and not looking to run 9's :) Want it healthy and have about 250-300 HP. I am new to the foxbody world so any help would be appreciated!
 

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Replace gaskets, vacuum lines and stuff like that. There are other places to spend money on to up the 'fun' factor.
See what others have done to get 300+- hp then plan ahead, heads, cam and intake plus supporting parts will be needed for that goal. Swap it all at once.
LIkely the injectors are ok, fuel pressure regulator is also likely ok if you don't smell gas in the vacuum line.
 
You can buy good used and bench tested mustang or explorer injectors on eBay for less than $100 that have been refurbished.
Definitely replace all the vacuum lines under the intake. You can find hoses that work for the pre molded PCV line in the Help! section at Autozone.
 
Thanks guys, the lower intake is heavily oxidized and has alot of crap sitting on top of it (acorns, etc etc). Was the upper and lower painted from the factory? Or was it raw aluminum?
 
