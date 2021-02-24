What would you sell your Fox Body for?

What would you sell your Fox Body for?

  • 2020 Shelby GT500

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • 2020 Shelby GT350

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • 1993 Cobra

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • 2021 C8 Z06

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • 2021 RAV4 Prime

    Votes: 1 12.5%
  Total voters
    8

90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
Mar 2, 2015
30k might pry it out of my hands.

88 notch back, on3 turbo, over built girdled 331, high nickel block, h beam rods, trick flow 170 heads, comp cam xe282hr camshaft, systemax intake, front coil overs, camber caster plates, 04 cobra lower front bumper, 04 cobra IRS, cobra brakes all around, line lock, sound system - 10 inch sub - 600 watt amp with interior speakers, custom 82 hatch spoiler duck wing made to fit notch, no rust, magnalfow stainless cobra exhaust from y pipe back, volvo electric steering, 93 cobra booster with electric assist vacuum pump, high ratio rack and pinion, dual Contour electric fans, 3 row aluminum radiator, working AC, wire harness mostly tucked, and megasquirt MSPNP2. Everything is still intact to go back to a stock v8. Wiring harness isn't chopped up or stripped and was completely tested and cleaned up. No major accidents. Most stuff installed using existing holes. Nothing modified beyond reversal except the tubular lower core support and the cut LX front bumper ( for cobra lower ) Built by an Advanced Engine Performance Master Mechanic with 11 ASE certifications. Certs don't make smarts...but I ain't dumb most of the time. OK...some of the time. Lmao

Was originally a 4 banger and swapped using 89 gt harness. Who would bastardize a clean v8 5 speed like this ? ...not me.
 
Habu135

Habu135

Jan 10, 2019
California
Mstng93SSP said:
I have heard some guys make money by renting out their junk. Possibility I guess?:confused:
Click to expand...
Turo is a website that allows owners to rent their own vehicles out. It's like a rental car company, but for privately owned vehicles. You can charge what you want, but I'd expect to have my car returned with some type of damage or abuse.
 
All Stock93

All Stock93

Apr 16, 2016
Mine will be on Bring a trailer in late March. Still not sure what I want to reserve to be
Planning on buying a 2013-2014 GT500 if it does well. Buying a 2012 Boss 302 if it doesn't bring enough to buy a Shelby
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Feb 18, 2001
None.

I'd rather cut it up and scrap it vs see someone else drive it. It would take a rather absurd offer to prevent me from doing that. I'm going on year 23 with that car. I could point to a small dent that my HS prom date put in the door when she flung it open too fast.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
Dec 6, 2005
Marietta, Ga
At this point if someone offered me a reasonable amount I'd sell it "cheap." After I put a bunch of work into it and have it all "done" it won't be so cheap. But in any case, I can't see myself with either of the last 2 choices nor could I afford any of the top 3 (at least I don't think I could.....). I'd probably put the proceeds toward one of my other projects and just leave the Fox idea alone for a while. Maybe I'd get another, maybe not - depends on what came up in the meantime. :shrug:
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
Nov 29, 1999
I’m not saying it’s worth this to anyone . I’d have to hear 32-35 to even say I’ll sleep on it for my car . Even at that point it would be hard for me. The cars been with me for almost a decade now

Out of those choices gt500 .
But I’d love a c6 ZR1
or a c7 z06
 
Habu135

Habu135

Jan 10, 2019
California
All Stock93 said:
Mine will be on Bring a trailer in late March. Still not sure what I want to reserve to be
Planning on buying a 2013-2014 GT500 if it does well. Buying a 2012 Boss 302 if it doesn't bring enough to buy a Shelby
Click to expand...
I bought a '12 Boss 302 from Carmax and owned it for three days before returning it. The MT-82 transmission in that car is its glass jaw.
 
MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mar 7, 2002
Of the list? The Rav4. Of course, I don't have a fox anymore.

I'm too fat for the Vette. I don't want a 28-year-old daily. The GT500 is next to impossible to get the power to the ground in stock form, and while the GT350 is quite possibly the finest Mustang ever built, it would depreciate with every mile.
Habu135 said:
I bought a '12 Boss 302 from Carmax and owned it for three days before returning it. The MT-82 transmission in that car is its glass jaw.
Click to expand...
The MT-82 was so unpleasant when it came out in 2011 that I bought a 2010 4.6/TR3650 car instead and regretted NONE of it.
 
MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mar 7, 2002
CarMichael Angelo said:
Mine is pending. With a reserve as we speak..
Click to expand...
If you ain't asking $25k or more, you're nuts.

I mean, someone in your neck of the woods is asking that much for this half-assed pile of :poo::

atlanta.craigslist.org

Ford Fairmont Twin Turbo Drag Car - cars & trucks - by owner -...

1978 ford fairmont 357 sbc twin 72mm turbo drag car turn key Parts List: 4 bolt main #10 block half filled,arp studs on mains,callies crank,h-beam rods,forged flat top pistons,mls head gaskets,...
atlanta.craigslist.org
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
1,674
I could get a nice 76 Corvette here in Fla. for ten grand. Lots of guys die, and the wife will sell the car for whatever. A 76 Vette is just as bad with constant repairs as the fox. Lots of nice cars come up on Craigslist here for ten grand. That Fairmont looks stupid.
 
Habu135

Habu135

Jan 10, 2019
California
Potomus Pete said:
I could get a nice 76 Corvette here in Fla. for ten grand. Lots of guys die, and the wife will sell the car for whatever. A 76 Vette is just as bad with constant repairs as the fox. Lots of nice cars come up on Craigslist here for ten grand. That Fairmont looks stupid.
Click to expand...
I would consider a '76 Corvette to be the absolute worst of the malaise era Corvettes.
 
Habu135

Habu135

Jan 10, 2019
California
I really liked the '12 and '13 Boss 302. Factory side exhaust, heritage live axle with 444 horsepower, but that transmission was no bueno.
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Mar 7, 2019
Sarasota Florida
My friend has a couple year old Shelby that burns a quart of oil every three or four tanks of gas. I think he paid seventy thousand dollars for it. Six hundred fifty a month. He talked to the dealer about it, and they said it would be covered but they would have to pull the motor. He said forget it because he thought it would screw up things for the life of the car.
 
Habu135

Habu135

Jan 10, 2019
California
Potomus Pete said:
My friend has a couple year old Shelby that burns a quart of oil every three or four tanks of gas. I think he paid seventy thousand dollars for it. Six hundred fifty a month. He talked to the dealer about it, and they said it would be covered but they would have to pull the motor. He said forget it because he thought it would screw up things for the life of the car.
Click to expand...
I'm going to wait a few years to see what happens with the S550 era GT500. If they have minimal problems I may pick one up. I see cars going heavily electric and I think this may truly be the end of the high horsepower muscle cars.
 
