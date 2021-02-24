What would you sell your Fox Body for?

Habu135
Simple question that is often on our minds. What would you be willing to sell your beloved Fox Body for?
I have heard some guys make money by renting out their junk. Possibility I guess?I can't sell my junk, nobody wants it.
Turo is a website that allows owners to rent their own vehicles out. It's like a rental car company, but for privately owned vehicles. You can charge what you want, but I'd expect to have my car returned with some type of damage or abuse.I have heard some guys make money by renting out their junk. Possibility I guess?
I bought a '12 Boss 302 from Carmax and owned it for three days before returning it. The MT-82 transmission in that car is its glass jaw.Mine will be on Bring a trailer in late March. Still not sure what I want to reserve to be
Planning on buying a 2013-2014 GT500 if it does well. Buying a 2012 Boss 302 if it doesn't bring enough to buy a Shelby
The MT-82 was so unpleasant when it came out in 2011 that I bought a 2010 4.6/TR3650 car instead and regretted NONE of it.I bought a '12 Boss 302 from Carmax and owned it for three days before returning it. The MT-82 transmission in that car is its glass jaw.
If you ain't asking $25k or more, you're nuts.Mine is pending. With a reserve as we speak..
I would consider a '76 Corvette to be the absolute worst of the malaise era Corvettes.I could get a nice 76 Corvette here in Fla. for ten grand. Lots of guys die, and the wife will sell the car for whatever. A 76 Vette is just as bad with constant repairs as the fox. Lots of nice cars come up on Craigslist here for ten grand. That Fairmont looks stupid.
I have heard that. MGW shifter would be the first modI bought a '12 Boss 302 from Carmax and owned it for three days before returning it. The MT-82 transmission in that car is its glass jaw.
Doesn't fix the internals.I have heard that. MGW shifter would be the first mod
I'm going to wait a few years to see what happens with the S550 era GT500. If they have minimal problems I may pick one up. I see cars going heavily electric and I think this may truly be the end of the high horsepower muscle cars.My friend has a couple year old Shelby that burns a quart of oil every three or four tanks of gas. I think he paid seventy thousand dollars for it. Six hundred fifty a month. He talked to the dealer about it, and they said it would be covered but they would have to pull the motor. He said forget it because he thought it would screw up things for the life of the car.