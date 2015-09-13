Whats Correct Pcv Valve For 289ci, 1406 Edelbrock Carb?

Cool Beans

Cool Beans

Active Member
Aug 2, 2014
143
14
28
36
Just got back from a nice long drive after rebuilding my carb and replacing the cheapo electric fuel pump with a stock mechanical. Everything runs great! I noticed when I pulled the carb, that the inside of the intake is spotless as it the base of the carb at the PCV port. It's obvious the PCV port isn't pulling like it's supposed too. The valve rattles with the engine off. At idle it is closed completely. I assume it isn't opening while running.

The breather pulses vapor out when warm, and there is always a film of residue on the valve cover. In an effort to keep my engine bay cleaner, I want to install the correct PCV valve. I'm just not sure which one. Can anyone recommend a part number for my setup?

1406 Edelbrock Carb, Performer intake, stock 289 motor (as far as I know) with some miles.

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Cool Beans

Cool Beans

Active Member
Aug 2, 2014
143
14
28
36
Hot damn! SO much for assuming the PO installed the right PCV valve to begin with! Bought one from the local store for a 68' 289 and sure enough after install everything is great. It even idles smoother. Slight vacuum pull at idle. No more smoky burny smell at lights or driving with the windows down. No residue on the valve covers after a test drive. Thumbs up all around!
 
C

clayshooterandy

New Member
May 17, 2020
1
0
1
47
Northern Colorado
Cool Beans said:
Hot damn! SO much for assuming the PO installed the right PCV valve to begin with! Bought one from the local store for a 68' 289 and sure enough after install everything is great. It even idles smoother. Slight vacuum pull at idle. No more smoky burny smell at lights or driving with the windows down. No residue on the valve covers after a test drive. Thumbs up all around!
Click to expand...
Do you still have the car? Could you please snap a picture of the PCV system? I have an aftermarket air cleaner and a cap on one valve cover that smokes and fills the engine bay, similar to your post. It's very annoying. Where did you buy your PCV valve?
Thanks-
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
BlakeusMaximus 2015 GT—What is the correct spark plug gap on these? 2015+ Specific Tech 9
shatter What is correct paint scheme for 69 coupe side scoops? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
S Any idea what the correct paint code is for molding 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
8 whats the correct size carb for me? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
enyawix What is the computers fuel correction range? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
R what is concourse correct? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
E Code 82.....voltage correct what next? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
1 Correct tire PSI?? What do you guys run?? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 13
MI95Cobra whats the correct timing for 95 cobra? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
Busted07 What is the correct break in proceedure for a new motor? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
N 3G upgrade, not charging correctly. Whats wrong? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
jerry S what determines the correct thermostat for your engine? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 16
9 What is the correct name for this part? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
S What do i need to correct the speedometer with my new 3:73 gears SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
jerry S what is the correct distance between shock towers Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
J What's the correct install direction for slotted rotors? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
G whats the correct tire pressure SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
D speedometer correction. what is needed?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
9 What are my options for correcting my MPH Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
9 What are my options for correcting my MPH Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
oz Replacing 3 speed with 4 speed - what is correct speedometer cable routing? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
9 whats the correct compression for a blower Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
T What are these in the 3.8l Intake SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
S Fuel Explorer Throttle Body.....What Years Will Work On Foxbody Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
calmlikeabomb 96 Cobra power steering issue... what is this line? can I replace it? SVT Tech Forum 0
DarkFox Electrical I've searched for wiring diagrams but did not find what I was looking for. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
EZ123 What now? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
B Fox Just picked up a sick set of cobra rims the rears are 17x9 and the fronts are 17x8 whats the biggest set of tires i can put on there guys 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
M Fuel Fuel Gauge stuck on full no matter what Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
93notchback347! What spark plugs do I use with canfield heads and vortech v1 blower Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
G What Tuner to Buy SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
James V Electrical Contour fans to a toggle switch, what do I need? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Reddevil91 This is my buddies ride, what could this knock be? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
S Stock 1993 LX 5.0......What Bolt On Mods ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
O 3.8 cabrio IMMO no start - what OBD reader? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
J Factor. I dont know but would like to find out what factor means Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D What is this ???? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
M What intake is best for me? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
84blkstang Engine What Valve covers fit the trickflow heads and rockers without modification ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
James V What is this harness behind dash? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
1hot87gt What weight oil you guys running? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 42
FoxMustangLvr What car parts are you buying with your stimulus check? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 71
Enzio Engine What a Conundrum we find ourselves in. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 88
P What tuning platform are you using? Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
R Progress Thread Help! Need help figuring out where an electrical component goes in the harness and what is it? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Mstng93SSP What a night!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 31
J Whats up fellas The Welcome Wagon 1
K So what you guys doing? EGR Block Off 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
K Electrical Can someone tell me what these connector is for on 91lx ecu harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
F What in the world? What differential do I have. 2000 Saleen S-281 SC 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom