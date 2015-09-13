Whats Correct Pcv Valve For 289ci, 1406 Edelbrock Carb?

Just got back from a nice long drive after rebuilding my carb and replacing the cheapo electric fuel pump with a stock mechanical. Everything runs great! I noticed when I pulled the carb, that the inside of the intake is spotless as it the base of the carb at the PCV port. It's obvious the PCV port isn't pulling like it's supposed too. The valve rattles with the engine off. At idle it is closed completely. I assume it isn't opening while running.



The breather pulses vapor out when warm, and there is always a film of residue on the valve cover. In an effort to keep my engine bay cleaner, I want to install the correct PCV valve. I'm just not sure which one. Can anyone recommend a part number for my setup?



1406 Edelbrock Carb, Performer intake, stock 289 motor (as far as I know) with some miles.



Thanks!