What's In Your Detailing "kit"?

What products do you use to detail your car?

Here's what I use:

Car Wash Soap: Meguiars Gold Class
I like this soap because it does an excellent job getting dirt loose, rinses easily (some other soaps I've used like to stick around), and doesn't leave a residue if rinsed quickly in direct sunlight.

Quick Wax/Detailing Spray: Lucas SlickMist
I honestly put off trying this a long time because I couldn't see how an oil company would do a good job with a wax. I wish I'd tried it sooner. The finish it gives makes it look like you spent hours on the car instead of minutes, it takes water spots off as you go, and if it gets on your textured plastic or glass, it won't cloud them or leave a residue (in fact, I use it on certain exterior plastics intentionally to shine them and protect them). I really consider a good quick wax or detailer like this a must-have for black or dark colors, even if using filtered water and hand-drying.

Interior Plastic Protectant: STP Son Of A Gun
This is an oldie, but a goody. It's been around forever, and still has a 20+ year old picture of Richard Petty on it. It can be hard to find, but Family Dollar of all places usually has it. I love this stuff because it doesn't cloud clear plastics it accidently ends up on (like clusters and radios), can be used for light cleaning as well as for it's on-label use as a protectant, and doesn't leave a greasy feeling behind. It also doesn't evaporate and coat your glass like some other protectants can do. I also use it on my tires to keep them looking new (doesn't leave them looking wet like tire shines, but keeps them looking fresh).

Glass Cleaner: Stoner Invisible Glass Aerosol
This is an excellent glass cleaner. One little spritz will do a whole window on my F150, two will do the back window, and three will do the windshield. It doesn't streak, it doesn't smell terrible, and it can also be used to clean painted surfaces safely in a pinch.

Wheel Cleaner: Meguiars All Wheel Cleaner
I use this only when necessary. I use this one instead of the specific "chrome" or "aluminum" cleaners because it has softer detergents and won't harm the wheels. I do keep a bottle of their chrome wheel cleaner on hand for my mom's Taurus and my Mustang II, but I only use that harsh stuff if the "all wheels" cleaner won't work.

Leather Cleaner: Lexol
It has the conditioners your leather needs, it does a great job of getting sweaty/greasy residues off even light colored leather, and doesn't change the color of the leather. It's the best I've tried.

Convertible Top/Tonneau Cleaner: Blue Magic Convertible Top Cleaner
On both my '87 and '88 Mustang convertibles, as well as the tonneau cover on my '99 GMC Sierra, this stuff worked amazing. Spray it on, agitate it lightly with a brush, scrubbing only where there's bird droppings or tree sap, and rinse off, it doesn't get any simpler.

Degreaser: Purple Power
Keep it away from painted surfaces you care about, but if you need something degreased, or if you're like me and you clean the driveway after you're done with the car(s), this is the stuff to get. It's biodegradeable, breaks up oils very effectively, and will even penetrate light concrete stains.

Interior Cleaner: Tuff Stuff
I use this and a fingernail brush to get stains out of carpet and upholstery, or with a microfiber towel to clean vinyls, or just spray, let sit for a minute or so, and then vacuum up the foam using a brush attachment for light cleaning on carpet and upholstery.

Wax: Meguiar's Cleaner Wax
It acts sort of like a light clay bar and wax in one. It leaves a great finish behind, and is really good for caring for those neglected finishes.

Polishing Compound: Meguiar's #7 Show Car Mirror Glaze
Do not use this stuff lightly. Make sure you read the label and understand what you're doing. It is for polishing fresh paint or restoring older paint. If you're like me and have an old car with an original "cream" finish, this is your best friend for when you go too long between washes and waxes. Used correctly, it will save your paint. Used incorrectly, it can destroy it. It can also be used to save a clearcoat that has just started to haze, but there's a limit to how many times you can do that.
 
My arsenal is pretty similar and simple.

Chemicals:
Meguires Ultimate Wash
Meguires Ultimate Was
Meguires Ultimate Compound
Meguires Professional cuts and glazes in all grits.
Meguires Ultimate non-shine interior detailer
Meguires Ultimate Leather Conditioner/Cleaner
Meguires Clay Bar
Meguires Ultimate (regular is better) Quick Detail
Meguires Ultimate Quick Wax
Meguires Foam Tire Shine.
Special sauce stain remover (Lifter 1). Stuff removes ANYTHING and does not stain. Magic in a can I tell ya.

Tools:
Many many micro fiber towels. If they hit the ground they hit the trash.
Soaker car chamois
Auto Geeks tire cleaner brush
Auto Geeks wheel cleaning brush
Lake Country pads in everything from wool to wax applicators
DeWalt Polisher
Porter Cable random orbit polisher
Random assortment of soft to hard bristle tooth brushes

Vehicles stay clean:


File0_095781_800600_zpsmlnelxyv.jpg

h_zpskynwqfvf.jpg
f_zpsc8y2mqpl.jpg

2B_zpse8249e4b.jpg
1a_zpsdb8a6c74.jpg
 
LaserSVT said:
Many many micro fiber towels. If they hit the ground they hit the trash.
I go through microfiber towels like others go through Kleenex. If mine hit the ground, they go into a separate pile, get washed seperately, and are demoted to shop rag for the rest of their lives. I'll wash and re-use the ones that haven't a time or two before that. I used to just buy my microfibers at Dollar General or Family Dollar, but the last few times I did, they didn't last, or left lint EVERYWHERE, so I've switched back to paying through the nose to get them at parts stores (could probably order bulk via Amazon cheaper).
 
Product Information in Alphabetical Order (sorry, I just can't help myself! :) )

3D HD Adapt 501
3D HD Adapt 502
3D HD Speed
Allied Iron Debugger
Autogeek Foamaster Foam Gun
CarPro Ceriglass
CarPro CQUARTZ DLUX Trim and Plastic Coating
CarPro CQUARTZ UK
CarPro Eraser
CarPro Iron-X Iron Decontamination
CarPro S2Pure
Chemical Guys Bare-Bones - Undercarriage and Wheel-Well
Cobra Gold Plush Microfiber (crates)
Collinite 476 Double Wax Paste Wax
Collinite 845 Liquid Insulator Wax
Collinite 915 Mark D'Elegance Paste Wax
Daytona Speed Brush (wheels)
Defelsko PosiTest DFT Combo Electronic Paint Thickness Gauge
DP Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
DP Carpet Extractor Pre-Treatment
DP Degreaser
DP High-Density APC (All Purpose Cleaner) diluted 10:1
DP Krystal Vision Glass Cleaner
DP Trim Detailer Spray
Dr. Color Chip Rock Chip Repair Kits
Flex Scratch & Swirl Finder Light ("My fancy-dancy light")
Gold Plush Micro-Chenille Wash Mitts
Griot's Garage G-15 Boss DA Orbitle Buffer
Griot's Garage Heavy Duty Wheel Cleaner
Griot's Garrage BOSS BOSS Correcting Cream
Griot's Garrage BOSS BOSS Fast Correcting Cream
Griot's Garrage BOSS BOSS Finishing Sealant Cream
Griot's Garrage BOSS BOSS Perfecting Cream
Griot's Garrage BOSS 5.5 Correcting Pads (MF, Orange, White, Yellow)
Griot's Garrage BOSS 5.5 Interflex Pad
Husky Air-Compressor
Lake Country CCS Pads (Yellow, Red, White, Blue, Black)
Meguiars #7 Show Car Glaze
Meguiars Carpet Shampoo
Meguiar's D110 Hyperwash
Meguiar's D114 Express Wash
Meguiars M105 Ultra-Cut Compound
Meguiars M205 Mirror Glaze Ultra Fine Finish Polish
Meguiars PlastX
Menzerna FG400 Fast Gloss Compound
Menzerna SF4000 Super Finishing Polish
Menzerna SF4500 Super Fine Finishing Polish
Metro-Vac 4HP Vac & Blow Vacuum
Mytee 8070 Hot Water Carpet Extractor
Nano Skin Clay Mitts
Pinnacle Advanced Compound
Pinnacle Advanced Finishing Polish
Pinnacle Advanced Scratch Remover
Pinnacle Black Label Diamond Coating Booster
Pinnacle Black Label Diamond Nano-Glass Ceramic Coating
Pinnacle Black Label Diamond Prep Polish
Pinnacle Black Label Diamond Coating QD
Pinnacle Black Onyx Tire Dressing
Pinnacle Black Onyx Tire Gel
Pinnacle Body-Work Shampoo
Pinnacle Chrystal Mist QD Spray
Pinnacle Exhaust Tip Stainless Steel/Chrome Cleaner
Pinnacle Fine Poly Clay Bars
Pinnacle Glass Cleaner with replellent
Pinnacle Glass Works Water Spot Removal
Pinnacle Leather Conditioner
Pinnacle Liquid Souveran Wax/Sealant
Pinnacle Paint Cleansing Lotion
Pinnacle Souveran Paste Wax
Pinnacle Vinyl Leather Cleaner
Pinnacle Vinyl Rubber Protectant
Porta-Cable 7424XP Dual Action Machine Buffer
Ragtop Cleaner & Sealer
Simply Green APC diluted 1:1
Solution Black (For black plastics)
Stoners Tarminator
Tornador Black Air Compression Detailing Tool
Vapormore Steam Cleaner
Wheel Woolies
Crates of MF, MF for Glass, Brushes, etc...
 
74stang2togo said:
Glass Cleaner: Stoner Invisible Glass Aerosol
This is an excellent glass cleaner. One little spritz will do a whole window on my F150, two will do the back window, and three will do the windshield. It doesn't streak, it doesn't smell terrible, and it can also be used to clean painted surfaces safely in a pinch.
Some updates:

I have switched from Stoner Invisible Glass to Sprayway Glass Cleaner. Sprayway is frequently cheaper (Slow-Reilly frequently has it on 2-for specials, and WalMart has it if they don't), and does just as good of a job.

I have gotten really good at using non-chlorinated brake parts cleaner on stubborn carpet and upholstery stains.

I use Febreeze AIR with OdorClear to clean the A/C system. I spray a light mist through the car (my chosen scent is "Hawaiian Aloha"), and then spray a concentrated 3-5 second burst under the air intake for the a/c system (under the passenger side of the dash on most vehicles) with it on MAX and recirculate then shut the door and let it recirculate the Febreeze through the car for about five minutes. It works WONDERS for allergies and getting stubborn bad smells out of cars that don't have a cabin air filter (such as my former daily, that damned 2014 F150). Just make sure to leave a door or the windows open for a few minutes after the fact to let the scent dissipate, because it'll initially be overpowering.
 
