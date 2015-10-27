What's In Your Detailing "kit"?

What products do you use to detail your car?



Here's what I use:



Car Wash Soap: Meguiars Gold Class

I like this soap because it does an excellent job getting dirt loose, rinses easily (some other soaps I've used like to stick around), and doesn't leave a residue if rinsed quickly in direct sunlight.



Quick Wax/Detailing Spray: Lucas SlickMist

I honestly put off trying this a long time because I couldn't see how an oil company would do a good job with a wax. I wish I'd tried it sooner. The finish it gives makes it look like you spent hours on the car instead of minutes, it takes water spots off as you go, and if it gets on your textured plastic or glass, it won't cloud them or leave a residue (in fact, I use it on certain exterior plastics intentionally to shine them and protect them). I really consider a good quick wax or detailer like this a must-have for black or dark colors, even if using filtered water and hand-drying.



Interior Plastic Protectant: STP Son Of A Gun

This is an oldie, but a goody. It's been around forever, and still has a 20+ year old picture of Richard Petty on it. It can be hard to find, but Family Dollar of all places usually has it. I love this stuff because it doesn't cloud clear plastics it accidently ends up on (like clusters and radios), can be used for light cleaning as well as for it's on-label use as a protectant, and doesn't leave a greasy feeling behind. It also doesn't evaporate and coat your glass like some other protectants can do. I also use it on my tires to keep them looking new (doesn't leave them looking wet like tire shines, but keeps them looking fresh).



Glass Cleaner: Stoner Invisible Glass Aerosol

This is an excellent glass cleaner. One little spritz will do a whole window on my F150, two will do the back window, and three will do the windshield. It doesn't streak, it doesn't smell terrible, and it can also be used to clean painted surfaces safely in a pinch.



Wheel Cleaner: Meguiars All Wheel Cleaner

I use this only when necessary. I use this one instead of the specific "chrome" or "aluminum" cleaners because it has softer detergents and won't harm the wheels. I do keep a bottle of their chrome wheel cleaner on hand for my mom's Taurus and my Mustang II, but I only use that harsh stuff if the "all wheels" cleaner won't work.



Leather Cleaner: Lexol

It has the conditioners your leather needs, it does a great job of getting sweaty/greasy residues off even light colored leather, and doesn't change the color of the leather. It's the best I've tried.



Convertible Top/Tonneau Cleaner: Blue Magic Convertible Top Cleaner

On both my '87 and '88 Mustang convertibles, as well as the tonneau cover on my '99 GMC Sierra, this stuff worked amazing. Spray it on, agitate it lightly with a brush, scrubbing only where there's bird droppings or tree sap, and rinse off, it doesn't get any simpler.



Degreaser: Purple Power

Keep it away from painted surfaces you care about, but if you need something degreased, or if you're like me and you clean the driveway after you're done with the car(s), this is the stuff to get. It's biodegradeable, breaks up oils very effectively, and will even penetrate light concrete stains.



Interior Cleaner: Tuff Stuff

I use this and a fingernail brush to get stains out of carpet and upholstery, or with a microfiber towel to clean vinyls, or just spray, let sit for a minute or so, and then vacuum up the foam using a brush attachment for light cleaning on carpet and upholstery.



Wax: Meguiar's Cleaner Wax

It acts sort of like a light clay bar and wax in one. It leaves a great finish behind, and is really good for caring for those neglected finishes.



Polishing Compound: Meguiar's #7 Show Car Mirror Glaze

Do not use this stuff lightly. Make sure you read the label and understand what you're doing. It is for polishing fresh paint or restoring older paint. If you're like me and have an old car with an original "cream" finish, this is your best friend for when you go too long between washes and waxes. Used correctly, it will save your paint. Used incorrectly, it can destroy it. It can also be used to save a clearcoat that has just started to haze, but there's a limit to how many times you can do that.