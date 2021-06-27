New Motorcraft replacement. Old Motorcraft, most likely original to the distributor. Generic Parts store replacement. A remote mount unit from a 7.5L F-350 (I'm going to try and make my own remote TFI one day). Module that came with a Cardone rebuilt distributor. Wells branded replacement.

This is just for the curious like me that have wondered what's inside a TFI module and to see if there are any differences between manufactures. I have 6 TFI modules sitting on my workbench. Why do I have so many? I was chasing a distributor issue that turned out to be that my stock distributor had worn the shaft bushing that allowed the trigger wheel to contact the PIP. Anyhow, back to the different TFI modules I have:As you can see they are all a little different inside. From looking at just how they are constructed, the Wells unit would probably be may favorite after and old Motorcraft unit. I like the way the connector pins are hooked up to the board, seems beefier than the other replacements. I would up breaking the cover on this one as it was really well bonded to the case. I don't know much of what is going on inside them so I can't really comment on board layout.So now enough chit-chat and let's get to some pictures:1. New Motorcraft replacement:2. Old Motorcraft:3. Parts store replacement:4. Remote TFI from F-350:5. Module that came with the Cardone distributor:6. Wells branded replacement: