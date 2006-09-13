What's the best book for engine rebuilds?

I'm planning on getting a 306 short block and bolting the rest on but I'd like a decent step by step description of the process. Already have a very basic Haynes manual and would like something a bit more detailed...
I've searched and found a couple of different "How to Rebuild the Small Block Ford", and "How to Rebuild the Small Block Ford Engine" (Tom Monroe, and George Reid, respectively) books but would like to know how they compare to the official Ford Shop/ServiceManual or any other rebuild book focused on this engine.
Your opinions are appreciated,
MG-70
