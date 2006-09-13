What's the best book for engine rebuilds?

I'm planning on getting a 306 short block and bolting the rest on but I'd like a decent step by step description of the process. Already have a very basic Haynes manual and would like something a bit more detailed...

I've searched and found a couple of different "How to Rebuild the Small Block Ford", and "How to Rebuild the Small Block Ford Engine" (Tom Monroe, and George Reid, respectively) books but would like to know how they compare to the official Ford Shop/ServiceManual or any other rebuild book focused on this engine.

Your opinions are appreciated,

MG-70
 

I used both of the books you mentioned pretty heavily during my rebuild.
Another book is
How to Rebuild the Small – Block Ford by Reid
I think this is fairly new, but it seems to have some pretty decent info.

The rebuild books offer how to type info, along with the specs that you would find in the Ford/Chiltons/Haynes manuals.

Just for giggles here is a reading list I put together a while back.

Enjoy...


Automotive Reading List


My personal comments are in BLUE.

Mustang Specific (not worth full price if you frequent Stangnet, but still fun reads)
How to Tune & Modify Your Ford 5.0-Liter Mustang by Turner
5.0L Ford Dyno Tests by Holdener
Mustang Performance Handbook by Sessler
Ford V-8s On A Budget by Monroe
The Official Ford Mustang 5.0 Technical Reference & Performance Handbook by Kirschenbaum
Ford Engine Parts Interchange by Reid

Engine Building & Re-Building
How To Rebuild Small-Block Ford Engines by Monroe
The Step-By-Step Guide to Engine Blueprinting by Voegelin
I used both of these heavily while building my first motor.
How to Rebuild the Small – Block Ford by Reid

Math/Calculations
Automotive Math Handbook by Aird
Auto Math Handbook by Lawlor
Great for ETs, Gear Calculations/Speeds, Volumetric Efficiency, Carb sizing, Braking, Cg, etc. Probably only need one or the other.

General Performance
Bosch Automotive Handbook Published by SAE with various authors
Numerous Professional Automotive Engineers write on a variety of topics. If you could only purchase one book I would recommend this one. It covers every automotive system, in theory and application, such as Material Properties, chassis design, and aerodynamics. Some developing technologies as well such as Hybrid powertrains. Mathematical definitions are given as well as written definitions. May only be available from SAE, and they update every couple of years. I think the 6th edition is current.
Four-Stroke Performance Tuning by A. Graham Bell
One of my favorites, I just keep going back to it. I especially like the chapters on cooling/oiling systems and cam design. Formulas are given in many chapters, as the book is intended as a "how to" for the technically knowledgable. Not just theory, but practical application for street and race use. Some chapters are very similar to Bell's Boost book described below, so one or the other may be sufficient.
Performance Tuning in Theory & Practice by A. Graham Bell
I am currently finishing this up. It is an older and out of date version of the book above, but has some detailed info on points distributors and carbs. Very detailed info. You will have to search for it though, I believe the last publishing date was in the '80s.

Power Adders
Maximum Boost Designing, Testing and Installing Turbocharger Systems by Corky Bell
Have not read yet, but this is one of the most recognized books on practical design of turbo setups, both carb and efi.
Forced Induction Performance Tuning A Practical Guide To Supercharging and Turbocharging by A. Graham Bell
Again, one of my favorites. This is a Boost specific version of the Four Stroke book listed above. Maybe one or the other would be sufficient.

EEC-IV Specific
Ford Fuel Injection & Electronic Engine Control How to Understand, Service and Modify by Probst
If you are serious about taking care of your Mustang yourself this book is a must read, no debate. All of the theory on how the computer works is described in an easy to understand way. The diagnostic sections are worth more than their weight in gold.

Repair and Maintenance
Mustang Car Shop Manual Published by Ford Service Publications
This is tougher to find as it is only available from Ford/the publisher. It will be year specific, for example my text is for my year of Mustang. It is fairly expensive too, if I remember correctly. Only covers Body/Chassis Electrical/Powertrain.
Haynes or Chiltons for your year/application
Both have their advantages/disadvantages. I recently found some old, outdated Chiltons in a used book store, which had some good info on fuel economy, reading vac gauges, and color pics for reading plugs. Very sweet deal for six bucks.
 
