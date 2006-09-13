What's the best book for engine rebuilds?

I used both of the books you mentioned pretty heavily during my rebuild.

Another book is

How to Rebuild the Small – Block Ford by Reid

I think this is fairly new, but it seems to have some pretty decent info.



The rebuild books offer how to type info, along with the specs that you would find in the Ford/Chiltons/Haynes manuals.



Just for giggles here is a reading list I put together a while back.



Enjoy...





Automotive Reading List ​

My personal comments are in BLUE.

Mustang Specific ( not worth full price if you frequent Stangnet, but still fun reads )

How to Tune & Modify Your Ford 5.0-Liter Mustang by Turner

5.0L Ford Dyno Tests by Holdener

Mustang Performance Handbook by Sessler

Ford V-8s On A Budget by Monroe

The Official Ford Mustang 5.0 Technical Reference & Performance Handbook by Kirschenbaum

Ford Engine Parts Interchange by Reid



Engine Building & Re-Building

How To Rebuild Small-Block Ford Engines by Monroe

The Step-By-Step Guide to Engine Blueprinting by Voegelin

I used both of these heavily while building my first motor.

Math/Calculations

Automotive Math Handbook by Aird

Auto Math Handbook by Lawlor

Great for ETs, Gear Calculations/Speeds, Volumetric Efficiency, Carb sizing, Braking, Cg, etc. Probably only need one or the other.



General Performance

Bosch Automotive Handbook Published by SAE with various authors

Numerous Professional Automotive Engineers write on a variety of topics. If you could only purchase one book I would recommend this one. It covers every automotive system, in theory and application, such as Material Properties, chassis design, and aerodynamics. Some developing technologies as well such as Hybrid powertrains. Mathematical definitions are given as well as written definitions. May only be available from SAE, and they update every couple of years. I think the 6th edition is current.

Four-Stroke Performance Tuning by A. Graham Bell

